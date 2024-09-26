Living in the shadow of Nipah

Grief and anger resonate in Rahana’s* voice as she speaks through an N-95 respirator mask about the death of her youngest brother, Farhan*. He would have been celebrating his 24th birthday on Friday, September 27, along with his four siblings, if the deadly Nipah virus had not claimed his life on September 9.

Now, his siblings are distraught. They are struggling to cope with their loss while grieving in isolation, yet periodic visits by health workers bring them back to the harsh reality. “Won’t you even let us overcome this pain?” asks Rahana, her voice filled with frustration and anger.

“We have lost faith in our doctors. None of them could diagnose the disease when he fell ill, though he had all the symptoms,” she says, holding back tears. “If the doctors had acted more perceptively and responsibly, my brother could have been saved.”

Farhan developed symptoms such as high fever, headache, and altered sensorium on September 5. He consulted three doctors, both traditional and modern, on September 6. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to NIMS Hospital, Wandoor, in his native Malappuram district on September 7. The next day, he was shifted to MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, 35 km from Wandoor, where he died around 8.30 a.m. on September 9. However, it was only nearly a week after his death that Nipah was confirmed as the cause.

Symptoms go unrecognised

No doctor who examined him linked his condition to the deadly Nipah virus, despite his symptoms of high fever, myoclonic jerks, and altered sensorium — typical signs of Nipah. His last recorded temperature was 108 degrees Fahrenheit. One doctor even asked the family if Farhan was a drug addict, which his sister describes as “adding insult to injury.” She is outraged at the failure of the medical professionals to recognise a viral disease that has recently resurfaced in Kerala, particularly in Malappuram and its neighbouring Kozhikode districts.

Nipah has dealt a devastating blow to Farhan’s family in Naduvath, Tiruvali panchayat. The siblings had already lost their mother to colon cancer just two months ago. Now, the death of Farhan, who was pursuing an MSc in Psychology at Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies, Bengaluru, has plunged them into even deeper sorrow. His death has also rattled the neighbourhood and the State’s health apparatus.

Malappuram district has become a focal point on India’s health map due to two back-to-back Nipah cases this year. The deadly zoonotic virus, largely carried by fruit-eating bats, looms over the region. Farhan’s death was the second Nipah incident in less than two months. The first was a 14-year-old boy from Chembrasseri, near Pandikkad, who died on July 21. The aerial distance between the two cases is less than 10 kilometres.

Another threat looms

Adding to the health concerns in Malappuram is the most virulent form of Mpox (monkeypox), clade 1b. A 38-year-old man who recently arrived from Dubai is undergoing treatment in an isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. Though not as deadly or alarming as Nipah, the State Health department is preparing to manage its spread. Health Minister Veena George has urged those travelling from abroad to report any symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, or skin lesions.

Malappuram is hosting the first case of Mpox clade 1b in India. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) experts, this strain is several times more virulent than others. On August 14, the WHO declared Mpox clade 1b a public health emergency after its spread to neighbouring countries from Congo in Africa.

Currently, 29 people who came into contact with the Mpox patient are under surveillance in Malappuram. Thirty-seven passengers who travelled with him on the flight have been advised to take precautions. Unlike COVID-19 or Nipah, quarantine is not required for Mpox.

“Mpox is manageable. We could detect this season’s first case easily because we have experience handling six cases in recent years. The lesions are typical,” says Malappuram District Surveillance Officer (DSO) C. Shubin. Although the Mpox clade 1b adult mortality rate has been 10%, and the child mortality rate 5% in certain African countries, Dr. Shubin is optimistic that it will be much lower in a State like Kerala, where health surveillance is among the best in the country.

If not for the enhanced surveillance by Dr. Shubin and his team, the latest Nipah case in Wandoor might have gone unaccounted for. It would have been recorded among the dozens of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) deaths that occur annually if Dr. Shubin had not made a last-minute intervention. What raised his suspicion of Nipah was the rapid progression of the patient’s condition from AES to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) while under treatment at MES Medical College Hospital.

Farhan,showing clear symptoms of AES, was brought to MES Hospital around 1.30 p.m. on September 8. He was admitted to the medical intensive care unit (MICU) by 6 p.m. after multiple examinations. However, the hospital staff could not collect cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) due to his convulsions. While in the MICU, his condition worsened, and he developed ARDS, eventually succumbing to the illness by 8.30 a.m. on September 9. His body was taken home and buried on the morning of September 10. Many attended his funeral, unaware that he had died from Nipah and could transmit the deadly virus.

Fortunately for Dr. Shubin and the State Health department, an unused blood sample of Farhan was found in the MES Hospital lab. “It was very little, but so precious for us,” the doctor said with relief. The sample was sent to the virology lab in Kozhikode on September 13, and the Health Minister confirmed Nipah as the cause of death on September 15.

Even before the public announcement, the Health department had activated the Nipah protocol, placing the victim’s family and friends under observation. “We swiftly implemented the protocol by tracing all his contacts, advising quarantine, and testing them while providing treatment for those showing symptoms,” says District Medical Officer R. Renuka.

As head of the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collector V.R. Vinod imposed restrictions on public movement. Five civic wards around the victim’s home were declared containment zones; schools, madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centres in the area were closed; and wearing masks in public was made mandatory. “People were cautious, though enforcement was not as strict as it was during COVID-19,” says P.P. Mohanan, councillor of Naduvath ward.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George declared, “We have controlled the spread of the Nipah virus. All 104 people from the high-risk category have tested negative. A total of 32 people are under observation at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, and MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna.” The district administration lifted the restrictions after ensuring that there was no virus spread.

How the spread was curbed

According to Dr. Renuka, the late onset of ARDS may have limited the spread of the Nipah virus in Farhan’s case. In the July 21 Nipah case, the boy died of AES. “When the respiratory system is affected, the virus spreads more easily through droplets from coughing. In this case, when the patient developed cough through ARDS, his already weak central nervous system suppressed the cough and minimised the risk of airborne transmission,” explains Dr. Renuka.

Supporting Dr. Renuka’s view, Dr. Shubin adds that had the victim developed ARDS symptoms earlier, there might have been more Nipah cases and more people in isolation. “We were lucky this time,” he says, emphasising the importance of maintaining vigilance against the zoonotic virus.

Prime culprit

Fruit-eating bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoir for the Nipah virus. The virus is mainly transmitted from bats to humans through contamination of fruits consumed by bats and people. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact with an infected person’s secretions and excretions. Caregivers, friends, and family of an infected person are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

It remains unclear how Farhan contracted the virus. “It’s assumed he got it from a bilimbi fruit he ate while at home. In the Pandikkad case, it was believed he contracted it from a hog plum. These are only assumptions. We have not detected the virus in any fruit so far, but we know fruit bats can discharge the virus anytime and anywhere, especially when they eat or touch fruits on trees,” says Dr. Renuka.

Most practical solution

A survey by the Health department following the recent Nipah death identified dozens of bat colonies within a couple of kilometres of the victim’s home. Expert opinion is divided on whether the virus can be exclusively attributed to bats. Since bats are an integral part of the local ecosystem, coexisting with them, as people have for generations, seems to be the most practical solution.

“A One Health approach is needed,” suggests Dr. Renuka, advising people not to disturb the bats or destroy their habitats. “There’s no doubt that Nipah is here to stay. We need to be aware and vigilant. That is the best way to survive,” Dr. Renuka says.

Still in the dark

Preventing Nipah is not easy. Outbreaks occur when various factors converge. However, according to Dr. Shubin, strengthening the surveillance of AES cases can help detect infections early and stop transmission by isolating contacts.

Despite the increased AES surveillance, it is surprising that doctors missed the latest Nipah case, which presented with typical symptoms. The studies and surveys conducted by different agencies, including the Central teams, have so far linked the virus to the bats. But the mode of transmission of the virus from bats to humans still remains a riddle.

“We have identified the source. Bats are virus reservoirs. But we don’t know when and how they will discharge the virus. We must live with this reality,” say Dr. Shubin and Dr. Renuka.

Living in a verdant district with colonies of bats, the people of Malappuram have a new reason to be worried about. They will be living amidst the fear of Nipah. Those in the health sector, particularly doctors and nurses in the private sector, must wake up to the new reality. They cannot afford to misdiagnose a case just because they have not seen a Nipah case before. “They deal with our lives. They should keep updating. We cannot afford to lose human lives to the ignorance and carelessness of medical practitioners,” says Rahana.

(*Names changed to protect identities)

