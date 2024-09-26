GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Living in the shadow of Nipah
Premium

With two back-to-back Nipah deaths in less than two months and just 10 km apart, Malappuram district in Kerala is in the throes of a social-health crisis. There’s no guarantee that the virus will not return anytime soon, health officials point out. It’s double jeopardy with a virulent form of M-pox infection also reported from the district

Updated - September 27, 2024 11:35 am IST

Abdul Latheef Naha
Abdul Latheef Naha
Volunteers in protective gear bringing the body of a 14-year-old Nipah victim for burial in Malappuram in July.

Volunteers in protective gear bringing the body of a 14-year-old Nipah victim for burial in Malappuram in July. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Grief and anger resonate in Rahana’s* voice as she speaks through an N-95 respirator mask about the death of her youngest brother, Farhan*. He would have been celebrating his 24th birthday on Friday, September 27, along with his four siblings, if the deadly Nipah virus had not claimed his life on September 9. 

Now, his siblings are distraught. They are struggling to cope with their loss while grieving in isolation, yet periodic visits by health workers bring them back to the harsh reality. “Won’t you even let us overcome this pain?” asks Rahana, her voice filled with frustration and anger. 

“We have lost faith in our doctors. None of them could diagnose the disease when he fell ill, though he had all the symptoms,” she says, holding back tears. “If the doctors had acted more perceptively and responsibly, my brother could have been saved.” 

Farhan developed symptoms such as high fever, headache, and altered sensorium on September 5. He consulted three doctors, both traditional and modern, on September 6. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to NIMS Hospital, Wandoor, in his native Malappuram district on September 7. The next day, he was shifted to MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, 35 km from Wandoor, where he died around 8.30 a.m. on September 9. However, it was only nearly a week after his death that Nipah was confirmed as the cause

What is the Nipah protocol in Kerala?

Symptoms go unrecognised

No doctor who examined him linked his condition to the deadly Nipah virus, despite his symptoms of high fever, myoclonic jerks, and altered sensorium — typical signs of Nipah. His last recorded temperature was 108 degrees Fahrenheit. One doctor even asked the family if Farhan was a drug addict, which his sister describes as “adding insult to injury.” She is outraged at the failure of the medical professionals to recognise a viral disease that has recently resurfaced in Kerala, particularly in Malappuram and its neighbouring Kozhikode districts. 

Nipah has dealt a devastating blow to Farhan’s family in Naduvath, Tiruvali panchayat. The siblings had already lost their mother to colon cancer just two months ago. Now, the death of Farhan, who was pursuing an MSc in Psychology at Acharya Institute of Graduate Studies, Bengaluru, has plunged them into even deeper sorrow. His death has also rattled the neighbourhood and the State’s health apparatus. 

Malappuram district has become a focal point on India’s health map due to two back-to-back Nipah cases this year. The deadly zoonotic virus, largely carried by fruit-eating bats, looms over the region. Farhan’s death was the second Nipah incident in less than two months. The first was a 14-year-old boy from Chembrasseri, near Pandikkad, who died on July 21. The aerial distance between the two cases is less than 10 kilometres. 

Another threat looms

Adding to the health concerns in Malappuram is the most virulent form of Mpox (monkeypox), clade 1b. A 38-year-old man who recently arrived from Dubai is undergoing treatment in an isolation ward at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. Though not as deadly or alarming as Nipah, the State Health department is preparing to manage its spread. Health Minister Veena George has urged those travelling from abroad to report any symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, or skin lesions. 

Malappuram is hosting the first case of Mpox clade 1b in India. According to World Health Organisation (WHO) experts, this strain is several times more virulent than others. On August 14, the WHO declared Mpox clade 1b a public health emergency after its spread to neighbouring countries from Congo in Africa. 

Currently, 29 people who came into contact with the Mpox patient are under surveillance in Malappuram. Thirty-seven passengers who travelled with him on the flight have been advised to take precautions. Unlike COVID-19 or Nipah, quarantine is not required for Mpox. 

Kerala government to revise Mpox guidelines to check spread of disease

“Mpox is manageable. We could detect this season’s first case easily because we have experience handling six cases in recent years. The lesions are typical,” says Malappuram District Surveillance Officer (DSO) C. Shubin. Although the Mpox clade 1b adult mortality rate has been 10%, and the child mortality rate 5% in certain African countries, Dr. Shubin is optimistic that it will be much lower in a State like Kerala, where health surveillance is among the best in the country. 

If not for the enhanced surveillance by Dr. Shubin and his team, the latest Nipah case in Wandoor might have gone unaccounted for. It would have been recorded among the dozens of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) deaths that occur annually if Dr. Shubin had not made a last-minute intervention. What raised his suspicion of Nipah was the rapid progression of the patient’s condition from AES to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) while under treatment at MES Medical College Hospital. 

Farhan,showing clear symptoms of AES, was brought to MES Hospital around 1.30 p.m. on September 8. He was admitted to the medical intensive care unit (MICU) by 6 p.m. after multiple examinations. However, the hospital staff could not collect cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) due to his convulsions. While in the MICU, his condition worsened, and he developed ARDS, eventually succumbing to the illness by 8.30 a.m. on September 9. His body was taken home and buried on the morning of September 10. Many attended his funeral, unaware that he had died from Nipah and could transmit the deadly virus. 

Fortunately for Dr. Shubin and the State Health department, an unused blood sample of Farhan was found in the MES Hospital lab. “It was very little, but so precious for us,” the doctor said with relief. The sample was sent to the virology lab in Kozhikode on September 13, and the Health Minister confirmed Nipah as the cause of death on September 15. 

Even before the public announcement, the Health department had activated the Nipah protocol, placing the victim’s family and friends under observation. “We swiftly implemented the protocol by tracing all his contacts, advising quarantine, and testing them while providing treatment for those showing symptoms,” says District Medical Officer R. Renuka. 

As head of the District Disaster Management Authority, District Collector V.R. Vinod imposed restrictions on public movement. Five civic wards around the victim’s home were declared containment zones; schools, madrasas, anganwadis, and tuition centres in the area were closed; and wearing masks in public was made mandatory. “People were cautious, though enforcement was not as strict as it was during COVID-19,” says P.P. Mohanan, councillor of Naduvath ward. 

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George declared, “We have controlled the spread of the Nipah virus. All 104 people from the high-risk category have tested negative. A total of 32 people are under observation at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, and MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna.” The district administration lifted the restrictions after ensuring that there was no virus spread. 

Kerala learns from previous Nipah outbreaks to prime future response

How the spread was curbed

According to Dr. Renuka, the late onset of ARDS may have limited the spread of the Nipah virus in Farhan’s case. In the July 21 Nipah case, the boy died of AES. “When the respiratory system is affected, the virus spreads more easily through droplets from coughing. In this case, when the patient developed cough through ARDS, his already weak central nervous system suppressed the cough and minimised the risk of airborne transmission,” explains Dr. Renuka. 

Supporting Dr. Renuka’s view, Dr. Shubin adds that had the victim developed ARDS symptoms earlier, there might have been more Nipah cases and more people in isolation. “We were lucky this time,” he says, emphasising the importance of maintaining vigilance against the zoonotic virus. 

Nipah outbreak | Connection between environment and epidemic in focus

Prime culprit

Fruit-eating bats, also known as flying foxes, are the natural reservoir for the Nipah virus. The virus is mainly transmitted from bats to humans through contamination of fruits consumed by bats and people. It can also be transmitted through contaminated food or direct human-to-human contact with an infected person’s secretions and excretions. Caregivers, friends, and family of an infected person are at a higher risk of contracting the virus. 

It remains unclear how Farhan contracted the virus. “It’s assumed he got it from a bilimbi fruit he ate while at home. In the Pandikkad case, it was believed he contracted it from a hog plum. These are only assumptions. We have not detected the virus in any fruit so far, but we know fruit bats can discharge the virus anytime and anywhere, especially when they eat or touch fruits on trees,” says Dr. Renuka. 

Most practical solution

A survey by the Health department following the recent Nipah death identified dozens of bat colonies within a couple of kilometres of the victim’s home. Expert opinion is divided on whether the virus can be exclusively attributed to bats. Since bats are an integral part of the local ecosystem, coexisting with them, as people have for generations, seems to be the most practical solution. 

“A One Health approach is needed,” suggests Dr. Renuka, advising people not to disturb the bats or destroy their habitats. “There’s no doubt that Nipah is here to stay. We need to be aware and vigilant. That is the best way to survive,” Dr. Renuka says. 

Why Nipah virus outbreaks are occurring only in Kerala

Still in the dark

Preventing Nipah is not easy. Outbreaks occur when various factors converge. However, according to Dr. Shubin, strengthening the surveillance of AES cases can help detect infections early and stop transmission by isolating contacts. 

Despite the increased AES surveillance, it is surprising that doctors missed the latest Nipah case, which presented with typical symptoms. The studies and surveys conducted by different agencies, including the Central teams, have so far linked the virus to the bats. But the mode of transmission of the virus from bats to humans still remains a riddle. 

“We have identified the source. Bats are virus reservoirs. But we don’t know when and how they will discharge the virus. We must live with this reality,” say Dr. Shubin and Dr. Renuka. 

Living in a verdant district with colonies of bats, the people of Malappuram have a new reason to be worried about. They will be living amidst the fear of Nipah. Those in the health sector, particularly doctors and nurses in the private sector, must wake up to the new reality. They cannot afford to misdiagnose a case just because they have not seen a Nipah case before. “They deal with our lives. They should keep updating. We cannot afford to lose human lives to the ignorance and carelessness of medical practitioners,” says Rahana. 

(*Names changed to protect identities)

Published - September 26, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Spotlight

Collection - 136 stories

Volunteers in protective gear bringing the body of a 14-year-old Nipah victim for burial in Malappuram in July.
SPOTLIGHT
Living in the shadow of Nipah
Abdul Latheef Naha
You're in this story
A road constructed on the Chokramudi hills, the upstream area of Bison Valley panchayat, near Munnar, in Idukki.
To avert a Wayanad in Idukki
Sandeep Vellaram
A closer look reveals that while food is available, it lacks essential nutrients, highlighting the complex factors contributing to the ongoing food crisis in Attappady.
Spotlight
Attappady’s silent crisis
Abdul Latheef Naha
The Kumarakom Town Boat Club during a training session at Kumarakom, Kottayam.
Spotlight
Sinking hopes: boat clubs left adrift
U. Hiran,Sam Paul A.
Bleaching due to increased sea surface temperature has put the coral reefs of Lakshadweep in peril. The death of corals could lead to the collapse of the coral ecosystem, fear marine researchers.  Researchers of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies on a scuba diving expedition to study corals of Kavaratti island.
Death knell for corals
K S Sudhi
Class III students at Government Lower Primary School, Thycaud, Thiruvananthapuram, with their new gender-sensitive English textbook. 
A behind-the-scenes view of Kerala’s gender-sensitive textbooks 
R K Roshni
Warning signs put up along the Varkala cliff following the recent caving ins reported from the region. 
Spotlight
Cliffhanger at Varkala
S.R. Praveen
Members of a rapid response team burning carcasses of culled birds in Alappuzha.
Central Travancore a sitting duck for avian flu
Sam Paul A.
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Spotlight
On the trail of an international organ trade racket
M.P. Praveen
Deepa Pradeep, mother of P. Sreehari, a 27-year-old from Ithithanam in Changanassery, who died in the Kuwait blaze grieve over his body after it was brought home for funeral on June 16.
Spotlight
Kuwait inferno: mourning lives lost and questions unanswered
U. Hiran
Workers immersed waist deep in Avikkal Canal in Kozhikode city in an attempt to clean it in October 2023.
Spotlight
Death in the sewers, again in Kozhikode
Aabha Raveendran
Dead fish found floating in a cage farm at Shappukadavu near Cheranalloor in Kochi on May 21.
SPOTLIGHT
Fish kill spotlights pangs of Periyar
K A Martin
Relatives huddled in at Akhil’s house at Edagramam in Thiruvananthapuram a day after his brutal killing.
Gangs of Thiruvananthapuram
Sarath Babu George
The pond near the Pulachira paddy field in Choorathodu ward in Vengoor panchayat in Ernakulam, which helps in rejuvenating the well that is part of the drinking water scheme of the Kerala Water Authority for households in five wards in the local body.
Spotlight
A village in Kerala in the throes of a health crisis
G. Krishna Kumar
The computerised driving test track at Puthen Cruz in Ernakulam district that is underutuilised.
Spotlight
Kerala driving aspirants stuck in neutral
John L. Paul
The Agricultural department, Spices Board, and Cardamom Research Centre officials during their visit to a cardamom plantation at Kannikkallu near Pullumedu in Idukki.
Farmers in Idukki lose the spice of livelihood
Sandeep Vellaram
Mohammed Irfan, accused in the case of burglary in director Joshiy’s residence in Kochi, being brought to the house for collection of evidence.  Pic by RK Nithin 
Spotlight
15 hours to nab a burglar
M.P. Praveen
Travelling ticket examiners often face unruly behaviour from intoxicated passengers.
Spotlight
Life off-track for railway workers in Kerala
John L. Paul
Prasad, a resident of Chungathu Muppathu in upper Kuttanad enters the Kottayam -Alappuzha boat channel on a country boat with vessels full of drinking water collected from a public tap.
Spotlight
Water woes in Kerala’s wetland
U. Hiran,Sam Paul A.
Elephant herds in the Athirappilly area.
Spotlight
A turf war with the wild
Mini Muringatheri
Workers leaning mango at a stockyard at Muthalamada in Kerala’s Palakkad district.
The mystery of Muthalamada’s shrinking mangoes
Abdul Latheef Naha
Despite not receiving stipend, foreign medical graduates pursuing their internship at General Hospital, Ernakulam, play a key role in the health care services being offered by the institution.
SPOTLIGHT
Courage under fire: The many hurdles Kerala’s foreign medical graduates must jump over
G. Krishnakumar
An aerial view of the tuskless male elphant Belur Makhana.
In Kerala, close elephant encounters of the third kind
E.M. Manoj
The students’ agitation following the suspension of Vysakh Premkumar at the NIT-C on February 1.
A campus discoloured: On the saffronisation of National Institute of Technology, Calicut
A S Jayanth
One of the abandoned houses at Ayyankuzhy area in the Vadavukode-Puthenkurishu village panchayat in Ernakulam district.
Spotlight
Trapped between industrial titans in Kerala’s Ambalamedu industrial area
K S Sudhi
A bridge being constructed parallel to Varapuzha Bridge on the Edapally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor.
KERALA SPOTLIGHT
On the road again: on latest postponement of NH 66 project
John L. Paul
Satheesh Vellinezhi
A poignant struggle to fit in
M.P. Praveen
Leo, the leopard cub at the Zoological Park. 
Spotlight
Thrissur Zoological Park | The wild ones are at home here
Mini Muringatheri
A neera outlet at the Vytilla Mobility Hub in Kochi.
Neera: The failed promise and lost potential of Kerala’s health drink
Sam Paul A.
Around 10,000 temple festivals are held annually in the State with the participation of pachyderms. With the captive population dwindling, the workload of the surviving ones has gone up significantly in the past decades.
Spotlight
Muted cries in chains
K S Sudhi
The fact remains that legal deterrents such as the Dowry Prohibition Act notwithstanding, the malaise of giving and taking dowry has clung on to the social fabric of Kerala
Spotlight
Dowry is still a dream-killer in Kerala
Tiki Rajwi
Bodies of three students of Cusat being kept at the university for the public to pay last respects. Four persons died and several others were injured in a stampede at the university in Kochi on November 25 ahead of a music concert.
Tears flow ahead of music   
G. Krishnakumar
Radha Venu, 76, of Eroor in Ernakulam district with her social welfare pension of ₹1,600 which she received on Wednesday.
Spotlight
Woes of those who wait for social security pension in Kerala
Tiki Rajwi
Dashed hopes: The family of K.G. Prasad at his cremation site at Ambedkar Colony, Kuttanad, Alappuzha
SPOTLIGHT
The real price of paddy
Sam Paul A.,Abdul Latheef Naha
Illustration for The Hindu
SPOTLIGHT
Down memory lane with Kerala’s pulp fiction writers
U. Hiran
Passengers on Parasuram Express moving to the exit of the Kozhikode railway station. The train coming from Mangaluru nearly empties at Kozhikode with most of the office-goers disembarking.
Spotlight
On the wrong track | Why daily commute is an ordeal for train passengers in northern Kerala
Aabha Raveendran
A fallow land at Pangalam forest hamlet in Wayanad.
Trip to Chettyalathur tribal colony in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary reveals settlers’ plight
E.M. Manoj
The multi-crore loan scam of the Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank has rocked the entire cooperative sector in Kerala.
SPOTLIGHT
Karuvannur Service Co-operative Bank scam | Depositors in dire straits
Mini Muringatheri
The police exhuming bodies of the two youngsters who were secretly buried after being electrocuted from an illegal power trap at a paddy field at Karingarapully near Palakkad.
Spotlight
Palakkad’s electric death traps 
Abdul Latheef Naha
Kudumbasree workers packing meals at a Kudumbashree Janakeeya Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram.
Spotlight
Plate of woes for Kerala’s Janakeeya Hotels
R K Roshni
People throng the Rainbow bridge on Marine Drive braving showers on Wednesday night.
Spotlight
Walk this way 
K S Sudhi
A fruit bat or grey headed flying fox.
Spotlight
The rise of zoonotic viral and bacterial disease deaths in Kerala
K S Sudhi
Amid the challenges posed by an erratic monsoon, farming operations are under way at Arimbur in Thrissur. 
Spotlight
Flayed by fickle weather
Dhinesh Kallungal
A member of the Kadhali Kudumbashree joint liability group in Varani ward in Malampuzha grama panchayat in Palakkad district.
A carpet of flowers for Onam
R K Roshni
The remains of a temporary mud bund which was built last season on the mouth of the Enamavu regulator.
Spotlight
Saline intrusion threatens survival of Kerala’s kole fields
Mini Muringatheri
Roti being made at a shop of migrant worker at Kandanthara near Perumbavoor town.
Spotlight
Migrant workers in Kerala - misunderstood and vilified
M.P. Praveen
While the aspiration to migrate for higher studies and work has long been ubiquitous across Kerala, the growing tide of students setting their sights on institutions in other States and abroad has created a hard reality for Kerala’s colleges
Student exodus a reality check for Kerala
U. Hiran
Sujith Swami Nikarthil, an enterprising farmer from Kanjikuzhy has set up a banana farm based on the Israeli model of agriculture in the nearby Cherthala South grama panchayat in Alappuzha.
Kerala spotlight
Nature takes firm root in these veggie farms
Sam Paul A.
Chendamangalam Synagogue in Muziris region.
Muziris back in the limelight
John L. Paul
Rough sea battering the Ambalappuzha coast in Alappuzha district.
Fishermen in Kerala live on edge as coastal erosion destroys homes
Tiki Rajwi
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Big biz on Net comes with riders
Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Kerala Students Union gherao Principal A. Muhammed Thaha on the MSM College campus at Kayamkulam.
Spotlight
Higher education in low spirits
Sarath Babu George
SFI workers staging a demonstration in front of the Amal Jyothi College College of Engineering, Kanjirappally, to protest against the suicide of Shraddha Satheesh.
Spotlight
Unease on self-financing college campuses in Kerala
U. Hiran,K S Sudhi
Wards of migrant workers at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.
Project for schooling of migrant children in Kerala at a crossroads
M.P. Praveen
Migrant students at SNHSS Thrikkanarvattom in Kochi.
What’s discourse oriented pedagogy?
M.P. Praveen
After a sizzling summer, pre-monsoon clouds gather over the skies at Manjapara, near Sulthan Bathery, in Wayanad district.
Kerala spotlight | Awaiting monsoon with hope and dread
K S Sudhi
spotlight
Panic in human habitations: New villain on the block?
K S Sudhi
Illustratiion for The Hindu
SPOTLIGHT
Substance abuse in Kerala | On a high, at a social cost
Navamy Sudhish
Cinema posters displayed at MG Road in Kochi. Despite the steady number of new releases, only a few pass the test at the box-office. Only one movie out of the over 75 movies released since January 2023 clicked, showing the downward trend in the multi-crore Malayalam film industry.
Not a rosy picture on the silver screen in Kerala
G. Krishnakumar
Gulikan theyyam at a sacred grove in Kasaragod.
Green fading away to dull grey
Adarsh B. Pradeep
Soaking up the luxury: Enjoying an energising splash of water at a theme park at Malampuzha, near Palakkad, on a hot summer day.
Palakkad sweats, but escapes with moderate discomfort
Abdul Latheef Naha
Here flowed the Nila: This year, the Bharathapuzha had dried up months ahead of the peak summer season. A view near Ottappalam in Palakkad.
Heat rains down on Kerala
Tiki Rajwi
Spotlight
Malayalis touring the world this summer
John L. Paul
Spotlight
Domestic tourists hill stations bound
Dhinesh Kallungal
Visitors look at a community art project from north-western Bangladesh in the village of Balia ‘Bhumi’ at the 2023 Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The biennale is one of Asia’s biggest contemporary art festivals.
Going gets tougher for Kochi biennale
Priyadarshini S.
Shubigi Rao, curator of the just-concluded edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. File.
Kochi biennale: An act of coming together, of building community
Anasuya Menon
The KBF is learnt to have spent about ₹17.16 crore for the edition and the total expenditure is estimated to be around ₹19.5 crore
It’s a tight rope walk for Kochi biennale foundation
Anasuya Menon
Activists of the Vilappilsala Janakeeya Samithi and local people carry out a victory march after the district administration withdrew the police force deployed at the panchayat to facilitate the reaching of the equipment for the leachate treatment plant to the solid waste treatment of the city corporation at Vilappilsala.
Accidental shift to decentralised waste management helps Thiruvananthapuram
S.R. Praveen
The Brahmapuram fiasco remains a classic case of how authorities have failed to resolve the long-standing issue of waste management in the commercial capital of Kerala. Fire and Rescue Services personnel toiling to put out the smoke during the recent fire breakout at the waste treatment plant.
Brahmapuram fire exposes gaps in waste management
G. Krishnakumar
An artist imaginmation of the Vaikom Satyagraha
Satyagraha that heralded modernism in Kerala
U. Hiran
Fire and Rescue Services personnel trying to douse the fire at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Kundannur, Thrissur. The accident on January 30 claimed a life.
Mayhem, sparked by storage on the sly
G. Krishnakumar
A view of firecracker storage explosion site at Muttinakam in Varapuzha, near Kochi. The blast on February 28 claimed one life.
Kerala spotlight
When festivities go up in flames
Mini Muringatheri
Mari, a tribal woman of Murikkilery Oorali tribal hamlet. The woman became mentally upset after she missed her three daughters during the police firing at Muthanga. Though the children were jailed they were yet to get compensation.
Struggle for land not over for tribespeople of Muthanga
E.M. Manoj
A scene from the drama She Archive performed as part of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad’s Statewide foot march in Kochi.
A long march for Kerala and science
S. Anandan
After being evicted for the Vallarpadam ICTT project, P.T. Francis has been residing at his sister’s home for the past 15 years.
SPOTLIGHT
15 years on, no succour for Moolampilly evictees
M.P. Praveen
About 20% of the widening work has been completed on the three major stretches of the National Highway-66 in Kozhikode district.
SPOTLIGHT
National Highway works in Kerala finally on track
John L. Paul
Representational image of eateries in Fort Kochi, Kerala
SPOTLIGHT
Eating out, a walk on eggshells in Kerala
G. Krishnakumar
Image for representation only
SPOTLIGHT
How food becomes poison
C Maya
Representational image of food safety officials inspecting a roadside eatery
SPOTLIGHT
Food safety officials grapple with lack of facilities, staff shortage
A S Jayanth
A view of vessels stationed at the houseboat terminal at the Punnamada Finishing Point in Alappuzha.
Kerala’s houseboat sector in uncharted waters
Sam Paul A.
Rescue operation under way at the Kannitta boat jetty after a houseboat sank in the backwaters on June 11, 2022.
Kerala Maritime Board with skeletal staff struggles to ensure legal, safety compliance
Sam Paul A.
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Medical negligence remains a reality
U. Hiran
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Spotlight
Battered and bruised | Tensions at Kerala hospitals
U. Hiran
A herd of wild elephants drinking water from the Anakkulam river.
Anakkulam presents a different picture
Sandeep Vellaram
A tusker in the Suryanelli hills near Chinnakkanal.
An elephantine issue in Munnar
Sandeep Vellaram
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
POCSO survivors left in the lurch
Navamy Sudhish
Aspinwall House, main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.
Search is on for a permanent venue
Priyadershini S
Aspinwall House, the main venue of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in Kochi.
Out of the blues, emerges Biennale
Priyadershini S
For a better deal: Online food delivery workers take out a march to the zonal office of Swiggy in Kochi recently. They have been on a strike for over ten days seeking higher wages. Dealing with a faceless system has been the biggest challenge for workers in the sector, they say.
Labour pain: why food delivery agents are up in arms
S.R. Praveen
Wearing jerseys of their favorite teams, youngsters taking out a country boat ride in the Kadalundipuzha at Anakkayam, near Malappuram, on Thursday, heralding the FIFA World Cup beginning in Qatar on Sunday.
Kerala’s love for soccer belies developmental shortcomings
M.P. Praveen
The Avalappandi Canal, near Perambra, in Kozhikode has turned pink due to massive flowering of the invasive alien species Red Cabomba. It chokes the waterbodies ecologically and economically, affecting the growth of native aquatic plants and freshwater fish. Red Cabomba has been found in seven rivers and two lakes in the southern Western Ghats alone. Native to Central and South America, it is a popular aquarium plant.
Alien invasion of a different kind: How exotic pets are threatening Kerala’s biodiversity
Mini Muringatheri
Members of a rapid response team preparing to cull ducks at Vazhuthanam, near Haripad, last week.
Kuttanad feverish following bird flu outbreak
Sam Paul A.
A farmer guides his ducks through the Pampa river at SN Kadavu near Karuvatta.
Reluctance of airlines to ship samples delays testing
Sam Paul A.
Kerala Forest Department officers setting a trap to capture a tiger in Munnar
A sense of unease in Idukki plantations with a ‘spike’ in attacks on cattle
Sandeep Vellaram
The tiger that was captured from Mananthavady municipality limits in Wayanad district earlier this year
Free-roaming big cats maul farmers’ livelihood in Wayanad
E.M. Manoj
Knee-jerk reactions won’t do, a one-time plan is crucial, says wildlife expert
K S Sudhi
A wild elephant crossing the railway track at Kottekkad, Palakkad.
Elephants meet with a gory end on rail tracks in Kerala
Abdul Latheef Naha
Image used for representational purpose only.
MVD powerless to stop vehicle stunts on social media
Dhinesh Kallungal
A view of Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam.
On cards, a piscine apocalypse in Kerala
Navamy Sudhish
Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Rising aspirations aiding higher education abroad
G. Krishnakumar
A rubber plantation in the eastern high ranges of Kottayam.
Fortunes are stretching a bit too thin for rubber
U. Hiran
A farmer packing the rambutan harvested from a fruit farm at Mukkoottuthara near Erumely, Kottayam district.
Why many Kerala farmers are ditching cash crops like rubber for rambutan and other exotic fruits
U. Hiran
Danger zone: (from left) A view of the Adoormala hillside where a landslip struck last month
Kerala landslips | On shaky ground
U. Hiran
Extreme weather events are on the rise with the warming climate. A motorist negotiating heavy rain in Kottayam. File photo
Music of monsoon gives way to lurking fear
U. Hiran
A man dressed as Mahabali walks near a floral carpet (Pookkalam) made in a bid to create a Guinness record in Kozhikode.
How floriculture is helping Kerala’s economy
K S Sudhi
Cultivation of marigold at Anthikkad.
Anthikkad’s tryst with marigold
Mini Muringatheri
Children collect flowers to make pookalam on the occasion of Atham.
Rain plays spoilsport for farmers
Navamy Sudhish
Mounting pressure: Fishermen lay siege to the Vizhinjam port with their boats during a protest against the project recently.
Vizhinjam port | In troubled waters
Tiki Rajwi
Fishers and citizens lay siege to Adani port during their protest against Adani Group’s port development project at Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram
Climate vagaries to blame for coastal erosion: studies
Dhinesh Kallungal
Gold seized at Calicut airport in 2018
Gold smuggling: The law is a bit brittle
A. Mithosh Joseph
illustration: satheesh vellinezhi
Grime on the gold: The notorious connection between gold smuggling and ‘missing‘ cases in north Kerala
A. Mithosh Joseph
The skywalk across Rajaji Road connecting the Mofussil bus stand and V.K. Krishna Menon Indoor Stadium in Kozhikode can be accessed using elevators, escalators, or stairs.
Improving walkability index
Aabha Raveendran
Open spaces in Kerala. File Photo.
Open spaces at a premium
R K Roshni
With cars and other vehicles being parked on footpaths, the police and the Motor Vehicles department are facing flak for inadequate rule enforcement. A scene from Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Kadavanthra in Kochi.
Pedestrians edged out
John L. Paul
The dilapidated 160-plus-year-old pier on the Alappuzha beach.
Alappuzha Heritage Project in limbo
Sam Paul A.
A view of the Paravur synagogue.
Muziris Heritage Project to conserve historic port’s legacy rudderless
John L. Paul
Workers preparing a field for pokkali farming at Kadamakudy near Kochi. The field used for shrimp farming switches to pokkali farming ahead of the monsoon.
Pokkali gasping
M.P. Praveen
The Western Ghats as seen from Walayar.
Madhav Gadgil stands his ground
K S Sudhi
Ghats’ treasures: The Koomban Mala, the evergreen forested hills of Silent Valley National Park that contribute to the richness of the Western Ghats, captured from Karuvarakundu in Malappuram district.
ESZ case | Gadgil’s WGEEP report back in the spotlight
K S Sudhi
Cardamom harvest in Idukki. Cardamom crop is hit by a change in weather patterns, adding to the agrarian distress in the State.
Climate change and food security
Navamy Sudhish
Illustration for The Hindu Illustration for TH_Startup Illustration: Satheesh Vellinezhi
Start-ups anchoring knowledge economy
M.P. Praveen
UAVs to the rescue of farming community
E.M. Manoj
Agriculture department officials demonstrating aerial precision spraying of fertilizer on paddy. A scene from the Peringara polders near Thiruvalla in upper Kuttanad.
Drones to reboot farming activities
K A Martin
Mangrove vegetation across the State is dwindling due to human intervention. A view of a mangrove at Chilavannur, Kochi.
Kerala’s mangroves in troubled waters
K S Sudhi
Tourism will take wings
John L. Paul
A waterway sputters on
John L. Paul
A house destroyed in the 2018 mega floods at Kuttamangalam in Kainakary, Alappuzha
Kuttanad’s climate refugees
Sam Paul A.,U. Hiran
Mini Antony
Not always a rosy picture
K A Martin
Member-labourers of Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society.
The Uralungal success story
K A Martin
One of the vegetable gardens promoted by the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, near Ezhikkara, in North Paravur.
Coops revving up social economy
K A Martin
Digital validation of databank in limbo
K S Sudhi
The makeshift house of Krishnadas at a paddyland at Erimayur near Palakkad town. His application for reclaiming a 10-cent paddy-wetland which the government had allotted him for constructing a house was rejected citing the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008. 
An Act at a crossroads
K S Sudhi
Remains of a house that collapsed in a sea surge at Neerkunnam in Alappuzha.
Inland migration to escape a violent sea
Sam Paul A.
Families who lost their houses in sea erosion being accommodated inside a warehouse at Valiyathura in Thiruvananthapuram.
Bearing the brunt of erosion
Tiki Rajwi
Men and machines at work on a sediment deposit on the Pampa. A scene from Vazhakunnam, near Kozhenchery, in Pathanamthitta.
Restoration debate: Conservation or destruction
U. Hiran

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.