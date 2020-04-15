Live fitness sessions for school children from Wednesday

Fit India, the Indian governments flagship fitness movement, is yet again set to start a new series of fitness sessions, this time for school children from across the country in partnership with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Owing to the nation-wide lockdown due to COVID 19 up to May 3, Fit India and CBSE have taken the initiative to ensure fitness of all school children.

Besides sessions on fitness-related issues, guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush on ways to build immunity and stay healthy during this time will also be shared with students. Commencing from Wednesday at 9:30 am, students can get access to these live sessions on the Facebook and Instagram handles of Fit India Movement and CBSE. All the sessions will also be available on YouTube so that students can access it at their convenience as well.

The live sessions will cover all aspects of children’s fitness from daily workouts to yoga, nutrition to emotional well being. Fitness experts like Aliya Imran, nutritionist Puja Makhija, emotional wellness expert Dr Jitendra Nagpal, yoga professional Heena Bhimani and several others would be a part of the sessions.

Talking about this first-of-a-kind initiative, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of HRD said, “CBSE has supported the Fit India Movement right from its initiation.13868 CBSE schools have been part of several Fit India programmes in the past and 11682 CBSE schools have already got the Fit India flag. Now, with this unique endeavour I am confident that students across the country will not just be gainfully engaged during the lockdown but will also be motivated to take up fitness and healthy living as a way of life, which is the vision of our Prime Minister.”

Kiren Rijiju, Union Sports Minister, feels that the online sessions are the need of the hour.“Children are all at home with limited physical activity. These sessions by fitness experts will ensure that children practice fitness even when at home. It is also imperative at these times to ensure that everyone, especially children remain healthy and have strong immunity,” Rijiju said. “In these sessions, besides fitness-related topics, the guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush, with regard to following simple steps to increase immunity will also be discussed. I am sure children and parents will benefit greatly from these rich sessions.”

Live streaming would also be available on the social media handles of CBSE, GOQii and Shilpa Shetty App.

—IANS