Live chat with Amrita Tripathi on Instagram @thehinduweekend

The ongoing crisis has definitely put the spotlight on mental health. The lockdowns have proven to be a strain on those dealing with pre-existing conditions and the news of deaths by suicide have put mental well-being at the centre of our lives today.

In tomorrow’s session as part of the #LockdownwithWeekend series, Amrita Tripathi, founder-editor of The Health Collective, will talk about her conversations with people who have experienced mental health conditions. The author of Young Mental Health and Real Stories of Dealing with Depression will also highlight her interactions with experts on how we can help each other and foster better mental health through empathy, awareness, knowledge and understanding.

Tripathi will be in conversation with Sunalini Mathew of The Hindu.

Tune in on July 3 at 9 pm IST live on Instagram on instagram.com/thehinduweekend/?hl=en