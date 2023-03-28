ADVERTISEMENT

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

March 28, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - New Delhi

In a major crackdown, license of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled for manufacturing of spurious medicines

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

In a major crackdown, license of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled for manufacturing of spurious medicines following inspection by Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on 76 companies across 20 States, Health Ministry sources told The Hindu.

A source told PTI that the said action has been taken against 76 companies in the first phase of a special drive against the manufacture of substandard drugs.

"Licences of 18 pharma companies have been cancelled for manufacturing spurious and adulterated drugs and for violating GMP (good manufacturing practice).... Besides, 26 firms have been given show-cause notices," an official source told PTI.

According to PTI as part of the special drive, the regulators have identified 203 firms. A majority of the companies are from Himachal Pradesh (70), followed by Uttarakhand (45) and Madhya Pradesh (23).

(With inputs from PTI)

