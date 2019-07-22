Yogi, the modern therapist

There’s a well-played-out trope in Eastern mythology: burdened by life’s many questions, you climb thousands of kilometres to reach the top of a mountain. Here sits a wise man, holding the key to your problems. Now put this image in a Western context, and who do you replace the wise man with? Your therapist?

But what if there was a mid-point between Eastern and Western models of psychology? It’s a question that Counselling Principles and Practices for Yoga Therapists, a recent book authored by Latha Satish, head of the research council at Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram, Chennai, deals with.

“As the title suggests, my book is meant for yoga therapists — anyone who practises yoga, but also has credentials in medicine, physiotherapy, psychology, special education or physical education,” explains Latha, a psychologist and yoga practitioner.

While the meditative aspects of yoga are well-known, yoga as a form of psychotherapy, has started to be developed in a structured manner only over the past few years.

A holistic view

“Yoga is not just asana and pranayama,” emphasises Latha, “It also involves certain self-reflective rituals like chanting, and mediation to gain introspect. And when you do that, you also maximise your ability to empathise with others.” Even the early yogis who developed asanas, did it out of self-examination, she adds.

These aspects of yoga are akin to psychotherapy, she believes. “A counsellor also uses techniques like relaxation. However, theirs is more mind-oriented than somatic (relating to the body),” she says. However, there has been a distinct lack of textual material available that details the way in which a practitioner can offer therapy to the care-seeker. It is this gap that her book hopes to bridge.

With chapters detailing the various techniques of therapeutic relations, from building a rapport with the care-seeker, to the therapist’s body language and attitude, the book uses an equal measure of anecdotes from ancient texts and modern case studies to make its point.

In the past two decades, with the world recognising and mainstreaming yoga, there have been a number of books on how to use yoga practices to prevent or keep in check various lifestyle conditions. Latha credits it to an increasing movement towards holistic well-being. “Health and wellness is multifaceted because a disease itself doesn’t have a single cause. Dysfunction occurs under multiple influences: environment, social, spiritual, psychological, and biological. Moreover, the progression of the condition is also such that the physiological may affect the psychological, which may affect the social and spiritual.”

Yoga, she says, addresses the whole context, from all the angles. As the physiological benefits of yoga have been recognised, she hopes the psychotherapeutic ones will too.

Differences and similarities

So what is the difference between you speaking to a psychologist and to a yoga therapist? The book treats this as a separate chapter in itself, by posing the same questions on their methods of treatment to a professional from both fields.

“A psychologist would approach the issue from a theoretical point of view. He would try to understand what it is about the person’s personality that makes him prone to stress, and he will give strategies to deal with it, based on Western psychological theories, like relaxation and cognitive techniques,” says Latha.

On the other hand, the yoga therapist will first train the person in reducing the physiological arousal level, and in the techniques of self-empowerment: how to first take care of your body, then your breath, and then your mind.

“You can think of one as a top-down approach and the other as a bottom-up. What this book hopes to do is to encourage yoga therapists to move beyond the bottom-up approach, and look into the contents of the mind. Where the negative thoughts are coming from, and how to get rid of them,” she says.

Currently, there exists an unsaid barrier between the two approaches. Yoga practitioners, she believes, tend to stay away from psychology, while psychologists, even though they may believe in the power of yoga, would not use it in their clinical advice. “It’s still at the university level that Indian psychology — yoga therapy — is a part of the curriculum,” she says.

Counselling Principles and Practices for Yoga Therapists is available on www.kym.org for ₹160.