Kolkata doctor rape and murder case: Government hospitals in Delhi, other parts of country begin indefinite strike

Ten government hospitals in Delhi have begun an indefinite strike, halting all elective services on Monday (August 12, 2024) in response to the recent rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata.

The Maulana Azad Medical College, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, GTB, IHBAS, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, and National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases Hospital are participating in the strike, which began at 9 a.m., according to a statement by the Resident Doctors' Associations (RDA).

According to the RDA, during the indefinite strike, all outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring that urgent patient care remains unaffected.

The move comes in response to a call from the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) after a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata while on duty.

Subsequently, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of AIIMS Delhi also joined the FORDA in its nationwide strike, suspending all elective and non-essential services, including OPDs and patient wards. However, emergency care will continue to ensure critically ill patients do not suffer and receive treatment, Raghunandan Dixit, General Secretary of AIIMS RDA said.

Raising concerns about the integrity of the ongoing probe, resident doctors have called for transparent investigation into the case, requesting an immediate transfer to the CBI.

"We also want that adequate compensation should be given to the bereaved family of the victim. The horror of this atrocity, occurring in a place meant to heal and save lives, is a grim reminder of the severe threat faced by those who serve," Dr Dixit said.

The semi-naked body of the 32-year-old woman was found in the seminar hall of the government-run hospital in the West Bengal capital on Thursday (August 8, 2024) night.

"As a mark of solidarity with our colleagues at RG Kar, we announce a nationwide suspension of elective services in hospitals starting Monday, August 12. This decision is not made lightly but is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are addressed without further delay," the statement read.

In Karnataka, doctors from the State chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have strongly condemned the heinous rape and murder and while the resident doctors at NIMHANS launched an indefinite protest against the incident demanding justice, the Association of Physicians of India sent out posters asking all doctors to wear a black badge in solidarity with the victim, and also urged them to display the message in their clinics.

Meanwhile, hospital services across West Bengal were disrupted on Monday, August 12 as junior doctors, interns, and postgraduate trainees continued their strike for the fourth consecutive day. “We want an impartial investigation into the murder of our colleague, either by the CBI or a sitting magistrate. We are dissatisfied with the current police investigation and will continue our protest until justice is served and the state ensures foolproof security for all doctors and healthcare workers,” said a protesting junior doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the incident took place.

(With The Hindu Bureau inputs)