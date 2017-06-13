Enjoying her health journey

In the film industry, with fresh, young faces introduced every day, it’s literally the survival of the fittest. Which is why Kiara Advani decided to do just that—get fit.

Kicks, punches, jives and dives

Advani says that she follows a three-fold exercise formula comprising kick-boxing, gymnastics and dance. “Kick-boxing happened to me a year-and-a-half ago. I remember seeing a video of it and wanting to learn the sport. It’s now my no. 1 workout form. I love the challenge—it’s like learning and mastering a new skill. Who knows—I might put this skill to use in a movie someday.”

Advani says kick-boxing is a sport that needs as much mental strength as physical. “Focus is extremely important; one slip and your opponent could win.” She’s happy the sport has developed her back and shoulder muscles, keeping her upper body toned.

Having trained in Bharatanatyam and Kathak, she also loves contemporary and hip-hop. “As for gymnastics, I love how it brings out the flexibility of my body.”

Diet does it

Kiara has gone off gluten, sugar and dairy (the latter is an “almost”). A cousin took a food intolerance test that made her take it as well. “My cousin lost a lot of weight and became healthier after she took this test, and realised she was intolerant to gluten. After the test, I discovered that dairy and gluten didn’t suit my body at all. So I began phasing them out. I feel so much lighter and healthier today.”

How hard is it to be vegetarian, and go off sugar and gluten at the same time? “Not that difficult. I love non-dairy, sugar-free dark chocolate, and it’s been a while since I’ve had gluten. My only weakness is curd, for which I wish I could find a non-dairy alternative.

Other than that, Advani, who flits between script narrations, shoots and workouts, makes it a point to eat every two hours. Clearly, whether it’s exercise or food, she believes in challenging herself and enjoying the journey to health, rather than depriving or overworking the body. “For me, internal health is just as important as outward appearance.”