Kerala learns from previous Nipah outbreaks to prime future response

The fear of another Nipah virus outbreak is receding from Kerala as yet again, the State seems to have managed to contain the outbreak to the lone index case.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2018 when Nipah surfaced in Kerala for the very first time, it took the entire public health system by surprise and laid bare the gaping inadequacies in the system. But the disease then became an opportunity for the State to develop a clinical algorithm for all emerging viral infections at tertiary care levels, and to strengthen diagnostic and research capacities and improve standard infection control practices in hospitals.

Come 2024, clinicians in the State have become adept at maintaining a high index of suspicion when they encounter unusual cases of acute encephalitis syndrome (AES). They have learnt to watch out for any clustering of AES cases of unknown etiology and to act swiftly -- fast diagnostics and amping up of standard infection control protocols in hospitals -- so as to prevent any human-to-human transmission of the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eye out for emerging pathogens

“One of the major activities that developed in most medical college hospitals in Kerala after the 2018 NiV outbreak was the establishment of a clinical algorithm-based screening protocol for all emerging infections, using molecular diagnosis testing through Multiplex PCR platforms”, points out R. Aravind, Head of Infectious Diseases, Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College.

“This intense focus and look out for new and emerging pathogens is what has helped our clinicians diagnose six or seven cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis in recent times -- a rare and highly fatal infection -- the timely diagnosis of which helped save lives,” he says.

All cases of AES are now tested using multiplexPCR to narrow down a diagnosis. Many private hospitals are also using the Truenat point-of-care, rapid molecular test for diagnosis of infectious diseases. The State has also developed advanced diagnostic facilities and has its own BSL 2 Plus virology labs at the Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV) and Kozhikode Medical College.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another valuable lesson that emerged from the Nipah experience was the need to invest in standard infection control practices in all hospitals. The State’s first brush with Nipah had been catastrophic -- 19 persons became infected from the index case, primarily because of poor infection control practices within hospitals

The picture of subsequent outbreaks in the State has been a reflection of this wisdom, when secondary infections could be prevented except in 2023, when one person other than the index case tested positive.

Nipah learnings

“If we analyse the five NiV outbreaks we have had so far, we find that all the index cases (the first known case in an outbreak, not necessarily the primary case) are young, active males -- adolescents and those less than 40 years of age. All the spillover events have occurred in areas close to forests and all the index cases have a history of going foraging in forest areas, says T.S Anish, professor of community medicine, Manjeri Medical College and the nodal officer for the Nipah One Health Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Going by the history of the infected persons, Dr. Anish said, the average incubation period by which time symptoms show up in the primary case, is estimated to be about 5-6 days.

“This time, as soon as the outbreak occurred, the IAV stepped in and found, through partial genomic sequencing, that the State was dealing with the very same virus strain that had caused the previous outbreaks -- which was a relief because when it comes to NiV, we have no room for surprises,” Dr. Anish said.

“We now know that it is almost impossible to prevent virus spillovers from nature to humans because these are accidental occurrences through random mechanisms. We are focussing on creating awareness guidelines for the public and putting our faith in the expertise of our clinicians to spot cases early,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NiV strain causing repeated outbreaks in the State had been identified by the NIV earlier as an Indian genotype, a strain similar to the Bangladesh NiV strain, but which seems to have evolved independently in Kerala and is in steady circulation

Scientists have observed that human cases caused by the Bangladesh strain as more pathogenic for respiratory tissues and that the therapeutic window for treating the disease caused by the Bangladesh strain with human monoclonal antibodies is shorter than that for the Malaysian strain

ICMR-NIV studies undertaken in the Pteropus medius bat population around Nipah virus-affected regions of Kozhikode had found an overall seroprevalence of around 20% even during the years when outbreaks did not occur. This means that the risks of spillover events remain perennial.

NiV is a RNA virus of the family Paramyxoviridae. While RNA viruses have high mutation rates, which are often correlated with enhanced virulence and evolvability, research has shown that NiV evolves at a slower rate compared to other similar RNA viruses.

A wider transmission potential?

NiV transmission dynamics depends on multiple host factors that includes human behavior and human-bat interface.

“Even though at present NiV does not seem to have the transmissibility to trigger a pandemic, we cannot discount its potential for a wider geographical spread. But then, the emergence of mutant variants poses a risk only if there is increased human-to-human transmission. Which is why it is so important to find the index case and contain the spread,’ says E. Sreekumar, the Director of IAV.

Some researchers have also raised the possibility of larger outbreaks if the virus takes hold in urban areas. In Bangladesh, where spillovers of Nipah virus (NiV) from Pteropus bats to humans occur frequently, NiV antibodies have been detected in cattle, dogs, and cats from sites where spillover human NiV infection cases occurred during 2013–2015.

A research unit of University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP), which is working on a roadmap to develop drugs and vaccines against NiV, points out that the Covid-19 pandemic has amply demonstrated that new virus strains can emerge that are more transmissible/virulent than their genetically-related predecessors and that the world needs to be prepared for this possibility in the case of Nipah also .

Also, the wide geographic presence of fruit bats, the growing human population, increasing food challenges which can lead to frequent human-animal interactions only increase the potential risk of higher transmission of infectious diseases, it is pointed out

Research done in Kerala among close contacts of Nipah patients in the 2018 outbreak had reported that the NiV strain circulating in Kerala can produce subclinical infections, the risk being higher in those who were exposed to the patient’s body fluids/.

Dr. Sreekumar points out that one does not know for sure if NiV produces any subclinical infections in the population, in people other than those who had contact with Nipah patients. This can be confirmed only if sero-surveillance studies are undertaken among the population in areas where virus spillovers led to human infections

Are there any missing elements?

Given that NiV outbreaks have become annual events in Kerala, experts are still speculating if there are any elements that they have been missing. Are there any cultural reasons or any behavioural patterns that lead to the spillover events taking place consistently in a particular geographical belt in the State?

“We still do not know exactly what triggers the virus spillover events, though we have pinpointed plenty of reasonable associations. Of the five index cases in our outbreaks, only one survived. It is highly unlikely that we will find the transmission route because the spillover events are sporadic -- we have had just one outbreak in the year so far,” points out Dr. Aravind

While it is indeed to the credit of the State’s public health system that it manages to contain every Nipah outbreak and limit the extent of transmission and mortality, the small number of patients involved in each outbreak has limited the possibilities for field or clinical studies on the NiV outbreaks in the State.

“It is unlikely that any of the index cases had any direct contact with the bats but they must have come into contact with bat secretions somehow. The transmission has to have happened, in all likelihood, through the respiratory route. We are still trying to find evidence of dropped fruits with virus content, to support the premise that the transmission to humans happened through fruits. There are also some attempts at creating mathematical models on the probabilities of virus transmission,” he says

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.