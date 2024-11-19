Patients in Karnataka can now get a free second opinion for complex elective joint surgeries from government experts that will help them make informed decisions.

The department has set up a dedicated ‘second opinion’ helpline — 18004258330 — that will be functional round-the-clock under the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST), the nodal agency implementing the State’s health scheme — Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Chief Minister’s Arogya Karnataka (AB-PMJAY-CM’s ArK).

Joint replacement surgeries, like total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR), are increasing due to the growing prevalence of arthritis, age-related joint degeneration, and injuries. In such a situation, patients are often faced with dilemmas and have challenges to decide upon the best available treatment or surgery.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, along with top officials, who will launch the helpline on November 19, said this will ensure that every citizen receives comprehensive and personalised medical advice for managing joint-related issues.

This dedicated helpline service is aimed at providing evidence-based guidance by a group of experts to patients having knee and hip problems, and guide them to take an informed decision about the best available treatment option.

“The helpline will be established to offer a platform in Kannada and English where individuals can connect with our expert joint replacement surgeons, ask questions, receive second opinion on treatment plans, clear their myths and wrong beliefs of disease and treatment, surgical options, and rehabilitation programs,” the Minister said.

Patients can discuss if there are any alternatives to prevent surgery, information about surgery, and all the advantages and disadvantages if a patient goes through the journey of joint replacement surgery.

The Minister said this expert group will also examine the referrals for joint surgeries from government hospitals to other empanelled facilities under the health scheme. “This will also help us make a gap analysis of infrastructure and manpower in our facilities, and measures will be taken to fill the gap. Our officials are working on extending this second-opinion facility to other specialities in a phased manner,” he said.

Benefits of second opinion in complex health problems

A second opinion provides patients with additional perspectives on their diagnosis and treatment options, helping them make informed decisions based on more complete information. Especially in complex cases, another physician or surgeon can confirm or refute the initial diagnosis, offering alternative approaches that may be less invasive or involve fewer risks, he said.

Surgeons may have different perspectives on the risks associated with the procedure, which can help patients understand the full scope of potential complications and recovery challenges.

A second opinion may reveal non-surgical or less invasive options that could address the condition effectively, especially valuable for those initially advised to undergo extensive surgery, the Minister said.

Sangappa, Executive Director of SAST, who claimed that this is the first such government helpline in India, said, “Knowing that multiple qualified professionals agree on the diagnosis and treatment plan can offer peace of mind, reducing pre-surgery anxiety and stress for the patient and their family. Different surgeons may have varying views on recovery time, preparation, and post-surgery rehabilitation, helping patients better understand the full recovery journey,” he said.

