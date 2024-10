Karnataka government plans to start 11 medical colleges under contentious PPP model

The Karnataka government is planning to establish 11 new medical colleges under a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model in 11 districts that do not have government medical colleges at present.

As of now, the State has 22 government medical colleges in 22 districts while 11 others have no government medical colleges. To fill this gap, the government has now proposed to open medical colleges under the PPP mode in Tumakuru, Davangere, Chitradurga, Bagalkote, Kolar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Bengaluru Rural, Vijayapura, Vijayanagara and Ramanagara districts.

Speaking to The Hindu, State Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil said, “To improve medical infrastructure, health facilities for the rural people and to give increased opportunities in medical education to rural residents, poor and meritorious students, the State government is committed to starting a government medical college in every district. There are no government medical colleges in 11 districts of the state. But the Finance Department has not given us permission to start new medical colleges in these. So, we are planning to start medical colleges under the PPP model in these districts.”

Dr. Patil further said: “A private organisation has been tasked to study and report on starting medical colleges under the PPP model. A meeting has already taken place in this regard. An appropriate decision will be taken after receiving the complete report. However, 11 colleges cannot be started at once and our initiative will begin with two to three colleges per year.”

District hospitals to go to private establishments

According to the plans underway, as suggested by NITI Aayog, the State government will hand over district hospitals in these districts to private establishments for clinical practice, while they in turn invest in new medical colleges, under the PPP model, sources said. However, the district hospitals will continue to function under the Department of Health and Family Welfare as earlier. The State government will allot land for the private colleges.

NITI Aayog had suggested that it was impossible for either the State or Union governments to bridge the gap in health and medical education infrastructure, and proposed that the State government give up district hospitals with over 750 beds to private establishments for clinical practice, even as they build medical colleges around these hospitals.

However, some States and experts have criticised this proposal, calling it the “selling” of of public healthcare to private players and pointing out that if the government eventually withdraw from the running of the hospitals, the poor would lose access to care.

Financial constraints hit some medical college plans

As of now, Karnataka has a total of 73 medical colleges, including 22 run by the government and a total of 12,095 seats are available. In 2014-15, the State government announced the setting up of medical colleges in several districts. However, construction of the medical colleges in some districts did not take off owing to financial constraints. Setting up and running a medical college is a huge expense that can go up to ₹600 crore, sources in the government said.

The government has now taken steps to move the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) campus to Ramanagara and has decided to build a medical college on the university campus. The government has also already sanctioned a new government medical college to Kanakapura. Both these colleges of the same district are expected to start from the next academic year. It is still not clear whether these colleges will be started under the PPP model or the government will build and run them itself.