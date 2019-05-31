Is burn-out a medical condition? WHO clarifies

The World Health Organization said on May 28 that “burnout” remains an “occupational phenomenon” that could lead someone to seek care but it is not considered a medical condition. The clarification came a day after the WHO mistakenly said it had listed burnout in its International Classification of Diseases (ICD) for the first time. The World Health Assembly, WHO’s main annual meeting which wrapped up on May 28, approved at the weekend the latest catalogue of diseases and injuries, collectively known as the ICD-11.