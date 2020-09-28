Digital short ‘Sehat Ke Tijori’ bats for women’s immunity

Health is wealth: Project Streedhan’s second campaign on women’s health focusses on building and guarding their immunity

28 September 2020 16:40 IST

The video by Project Streedhan campaigns for immunity-building foods for women, and also aims to break gender stereotypes

To commemorate Nutrition Month in September, Project Streedhan, a CSR initiative of Dutch State Mines (DSM) India, launched its second campaign ‘Sehat Ki Tijori.’ Conceptualised and crafted by FCB Ulka Advertising, the campaign underlines the need for women to build immunity through proper nutrition and the right amount of exercise.

The result was a digital short film Sehat Ki Tijori that urges women to stock their vault of health with nutritious food as a lifetime investment. The video has garnered two million views since it was launched on September 12, with #SehatKiTijori #InvestInYourImmunity.

Its first campaign ‘Invest in Iron’ launched during Dhanteras last year, raised awareness about iron-deficiency in women and encouraged them to invest in iron by consuming iron-rich foods, through a digital film. This time, the Streedhan campaign seeks to drive home a similar message — that our health is our real wealth at all times, and that women need to nurture their immunity by feeding it, building it, and protecting it.

Sehat Ki Tijori had to follow suit. Shot in Goa over three weeks, with minimum staff and following quarantine rules, the one-minute video is a representation of unbridled enjoyment and celebration of a healthy life. Swati Bhattacharya, CCO of FCB Ulka, the brain behind the campaign says, “This film is a celebration of health. It urges women to be healthy which is a key factor in being happy and enjoy its vitality and the natural eroticism of life. The stress on women to remain healthy is irrespective of their duties at work or home. We want to break the stereotypes of how women are seen. This campaign is beyond the norm and also brings to focus social distancing and staying safe (it mentions do gajh ki duri se hogi gutar gu).”

Beyond the caregiver role

Sehat Ki Tijori campaigns for women to take care of their health and nutrition to boost immunity without feeling guilty. It urges them to look beyond their duty of a caregiver. The film raises awareness on the link between nutrition and immunity. It exhorts women to ensure they are consuming immunity-building everyday foods like nuts and fruits. The campaign is endorsed by actors like Dia Mirza and Soha Ali Khan, who are seen showing their immunity-rich foods on their instagram handles with a note on how the fruit/food of their choice is working to boost their immunity. Celebrity nutritionists Namani Agarwal and Nidhi Mohe Kamal and health coaches are promoting the campaign too.

Commenting on the campaign, B Rajagopal, President of DSM India says, “Three out of four women in India are deficient in vitamins; that is known to lower immunity and therefore lower resistance to infections. Project Streedhan seeks to highlight this very important aspect, especially since many women by nature tend to focus much more on the health of their families, often at the cost of their own health. We want to encourage women to invest in themselves, and take charge of their health through proper nutrition. Health and immunity are our real wealth; it is up to us to feed it, grow it and protect it.”