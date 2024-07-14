GIFT a SubscriptionGift
International meet on mental health to begin in Chennai on July 23

The three-day conference, being conducted by the The Banyan and the Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Healthm, will feature experts from both India and abroad

Updated - July 16, 2024 01:05 pm IST

Published - July 14, 2024 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Banyan and Banyan Academy of Leadership in Mental Health will hold its fourth international conference on mental health, homelessness, and inclusive development from July 23. The three-day conference will have local and global thought leaders and discuss holistic person-centred approaches and innovations in adaptations within inclusive ecosystems for persons with long-term care needs.

The Banyan’s emergency care and recovery centres integrated with the public health systems in the State, in partnership with the National Health Mission, will be discussed. Models and experiences from The Banyan’s Home Again programme and initiatives, such as the housing-first model, developed in the United States in the 1990s, and the Trieste Initiative, developed in Italy, will also be showcased.

Senior experts and bureaucrats will participate in the conference, a press release said. Senior academicians from the New York University Silver School of Social Work, Boston University, University of Glasgow, Southampton University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, DY Patil University, and Madras School of Social Work will also participate.

