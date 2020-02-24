Intensified campaign against vaccine-preventable diseases launched

Harsh Vardhan. File photo: PTI

24 February 2020 19:52 IST

Focus will be on under-served population and tribal areas.

“No child should have to suffer or die due to vaccine preventable diseases and we have intensified our campaign to ensure that all children are covered,” said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday, inaugurating a special campaign on Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI 2.0).

The campaign aims to immunise, children under the age of two and pregnant women, against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Minister said, “We are required to achieve 90% immunisation coverage target and with this Intensified Mission Indradhanush 2.0, India has the opportunity to achieve further reductions in deaths among children under five and achieve the Sustainable Development Goal of ending preventable child deaths by 2030.”

The salient features of the IMI 2.0 include immunisation activity will be in four rounds over seven working days excluding the RI days, Sundays and holidays, enhanced immunisation session with flexible timing, mobile session and mobilisation by other departments and focus on leftouts, dropouts and resistant families and hard to reach areas.

“Focus will also be on urban, under-served population and tribal areas, inter-ministerial and inter-departmental coordination,’’ said the Minister.