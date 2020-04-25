Health

Instagram Live: Fitness in the Last Days of the Lockdown

Deepak Raj is a 21-time Ironman finisher, a triathlon coach, and race director of the Goa Ironman 70.3. He grew up in Bengaluru and now lives in Brisbane, Australia, where he runs a fit-tech company, Yoska. 

In an Instagram Live session, he will be speaking about Fitness in the Last Days of the Lockdown and how to transition from indoors movement to outdoor exercise. Also, should you really be doing a 5k inside the house? Are cement surfaces bad for the knees? How does one get a child to get back into a routine of movement? He'll answer some of these questions, plus talk about his new 21-day plank challenge.   

Also read: The man who brought Ironman to India

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Wellbeing
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 10:02:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/instagram-live-fitness-in-the-last-days-of-the-lockdown/article31429946.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY