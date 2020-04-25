Instagram Live: Fitness in the Last Days of the Lockdown

Deepak Raj is a 21-time Ironman finisher, a triathlon coach, and race director of the Goa Ironman 70.3. He grew up in Bengaluru and now lives in Brisbane, Australia, where he runs a fit-tech company, Yoska.
In an Instagram Live session, he will be speaking about Fitness in the Last Days of the Lockdown and how to transition from indoors movement to outdoor exercise. Also, should you really be doing a 5k inside the house? Are cement surfaces bad for the knees? How does one get a child to get back into a routine of movement? He'll answer some of these questions, plus talk about his new 21-day plank challenge.
Also read: The man who brought Ironman to India
