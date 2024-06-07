Innominds introduces deeptech-driven solution to combat antimicrobial resistance

Innominds, a U.S.-based digital transformation and product engineering company, in partnership with Hyderabad-based SCIINV Biosciences introduced AMRx, an advanced AI/ML-driven digital diagnostic tool designed to combat the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The tool would revolutionise the detection and treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections without the need for traditional cultures. It was a culture-free companion diagnostic tool that utilises AI/ML to predict Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) and determine antibiotic resistance patterns based on patient clinical history, said the company.

‘’Traditional methods are falling short in the race against wildfire-like proliferation of Antimicrobial Resistance. It’s imperative to harness advanced digital technologies (AI/ML/DL) to develop alternative diagnostic tools and therapeutic solutions,’‘ said Prof Ranga Reddy Burri, Advisor, SCIINV Biosciences, and President, Infection Control Academy of India.

Some 8,000 patients (from seven tertiary care hospitals) suspected of Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) were part of the initial series of AMR tests conducted. The tool can capture 170 clinical parameters of a patient’s clinical history, presenting symptoms and current complaints.

