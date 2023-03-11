HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Infodemic' of misinformation and lies killed thousands across world: Anurag Thakur on COVID-19

Anurag Thakur was speaking at the Youth 20 (Y20) consultation meeting organised at a private university in Pune city

March 11, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur at Youth 20 (Y20) consultation meeting in Pune district, Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur at Youth 20 (Y20) consultation meeting in Pune district, Saturday, March 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on March 11 described the spread of misinformation and lies during the COVID-19 pandemic as "infodemic", and said thousands of people lost their lives due to it across the world.

Mr. Thakur was speaking at the Youth 20 (Y20) consultation meeting organised at a private university in Pune city. Y20 is an official consultation forum for youth from all G20 member countries to be able to dialogue with each other.

Talking about mental health issues, Mr. Thakur said, "More than a pandemic, it was an infodemic because of the spread of lies and misinformation. And it led to the loss of thousands and thousands of lives across the world." Infodemic is a blend of two words — information and pandemic or epidemic.

“At times, we have to see whether technology is an enabler or not,” the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Youth Affairs and Sports said.

He also said that India's position in the world has changed positively.

"Today, India decides the position of its national interest. It speaks with eye-to-eye contact and negotiates from a position of strength. India no longer looks down or raises its eyebrows, but ensures eye-to-eye contact during any dialogue, no matter which country is involved in talks. This New India is getting better and better," he said.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.