India’s vaccine rollout: a check on progress and steps to be taken | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

Dr. Shahid Jameel, virologist and director, Trivedi School of Biosciences, Ashoka University, on how the country has fared so far with the vaccine rollout

India has begun its massive COVID-19 vaccine rollout, and over 16 lakh frontline workers have been vaccinated so far. This however, falls somewhat short of the government's targeted number. There has also been some debate with regard to the emergency use authorisation granted to one of the vaccines being used.

Experts point to vaccine hesitancy as one of the reasons the expected numbers have not been met. To speak to us about how the country has fared so far with the vaccine rollout, what the government can do about hesitancy and the need for transparency to build trust, is Dr. Shahid Jameel, virologist and director, Trivedi School of Biosciences. Ashoka University.