India reaffirms commitment to social determinants of health at United Nations General Assembly

India reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to improving social determinants of health during the G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force (JFHTF) High-Level Meeting held at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, a Union Health Ministry statement said on Friday, September 28, 2024.

The session was centred on "prioritising investments in the health sector, advancing the development and implementation of debt-for-health swap arrangements and the role of social determinants of health", it said.

Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel, who was a lead speaker at the event, highlighted the ‘Role of Social Determinants of Health in Supporting Health Investments Priorities’, and how leveraging debt-for-health swaps can directly address SDH. She also underscored the crucial intersection of health and finance in mitigating the impact of future health emergencies and alleviating economic burdens, the statement said.

During the event, Ms. Patel emphasised the significance of addressing core SDH factors such as housing, sanitation, water access and income security -- areas in which India has made considerable progress.

The Indian delegation highlighted flagship programmes such as Ayushman Bharat, Swatch Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana which have brought transformative change across the country, the statement said.

The delegation also highlighted the success of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), the world's largest health insurance scheme (Rs 5 lakh per family annually). The scheme has not only improved access to tertiary and secondary healthcare but also enhanced health outcomes, particularly in non-communicable diseases, the statement said.

Ms. Patel underlined the importance of data in driving effective health policies.

‘Standardisation of data sources’

She said that improving data availability and design, particularly on cross-sectoral SDH indicators, is critical for policymakers to prioritise health investments that yield measurable results. She reiterated the need for standardisation of data sources, ensuring that they are globally recognised and credible. "This will enable more accurate measurement of the impact of health investments, facilitate cross-sectoral analysis and create a foundation for evidence-based policymaking," she added.

The Indian delegation called for G20 member nations to adopt a unified approach towards data collection and analysis to enhance health systems globally, the statement said.

Furthermore, India explored the potential of debt-for-health swaps, a mechanism that could ease financial strain while investing in health equity.

While noting the promising potential of this initiative, India acknowledged that further engagement with stakeholders and pilot programmes at scale is necessary for its successful implementation, the statement said.

The delegation reaffirmed India's commitment to promoting health equity through evidence-based policymaking, global partnerships and continued investments in social determinants of health, it said.

