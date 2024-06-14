GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India-made TB diagnostics tech wins acclaim at World Health Assembly

Developed by Goa-based Molbio, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics company, Truenat, first launched in 2017 is a portable, battery-operated machine that can be deployed at labs, health centres, and in the field

Published - June 14, 2024 10:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Sriram Natarajan (fourth from left), founder and CEO, Molbio, was part of a panel at the WHA, discussing point-of care diagnostics in India, as per a press release.

Sriram Natarajan (fourth from left), founder and CEO, Molbio, was part of a panel at the WHA, discussing point-of care diagnostics in India, as per a press release.

The Truenat platform, a rapid molecular test for the diagnosis of pulmonary, extrapulmonary, and rifampicin-resistant tuberculosis, that was developed in India, has been hailed for its role in combating TB and as a possible component of global healthcare solutions at the recently-held 77th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Developed by Goa-based Molbio, a point-of-care molecular diagnostics company, Truenat was first launched in 2017 and is a real-time quantitative micro-PCR system. It is a portable, battery-operated machine that can be deployed at labs, health centres, and in the field. Truenat delivers results from samples in less than an hour and can test for over 40 diseases. 

TB diagnostic test developed in India has high accuracy, says WHO

At the World Health Assembly (the decision-making body of the WHO), The Global Fund, which collaborates with the WHO to build stronger health systems across the globe, appreciated India’s commitment to eliminating TB by creating mass awareness, and intensive monitoring programmes using digital technologies, a press release from Molbio said.

The Global Fund noted that India’s innovative initiatives in the TB programme such as the use of Truenat machines and handheld X-ray devices, designed for challenging operational environments, could serve as models for global emulation.

Eradication of TB remains a distant goal as systemic challenges persist

Sriram Natarajan, CEO of Molbio, said recognition such as this was welcome, especially as Truenat has now entered global markets, with roughly 10,000 installations worldwide. “Countries that have begun to use Truenat have all reported significant improvements in case detection,” he said.

Mr. Nararajan said TrueNat is used at over 7,000 primary health centres and community health centres under the National TB Elimination Programme and is also being used at roughly 1,500 private labs in the country.

At the Assembly, Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra called upon The Global Fund to continue its support for the TB programme to strengthen the capacities of public health systems, according to a Press Information Bureau release. 

Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial to combating TB, which kills an estimated 480,000 Indians every year, or over 1,400 patients every day. The WHO reports over 10 million new cases of TB every year, and India alone accounts for 27% of the global TB burden.

Related Topics

tuberculosis / health / medical specialisation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.