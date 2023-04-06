ADVERTISEMENT

India logs 5,335 fresh Covid cases, highest in 195 days

April 06, 2023 01:20 pm | Updated 01:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore

PTI

A medic collecting a swab sample from a young girl for RT-PCR Covid-19 test at a hospital, in Lucknow on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India has logged 5,335 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 195 days, while the active cases have increased to 25,587, according to Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

On September 23 last year, 5,383 cases were recorded in a single day.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,929 with 13 deaths — two each reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Kerala and Punjab, and seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated. The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 3.32% while the weekly positivity rate has been pegged at 2.89%, it said.

The total tally of Covid cases stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,39,054), according to the ministry.

The active cases now comprise 0.06% of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,41,82,538, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.19%.  According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

