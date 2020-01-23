India keeping a close watch on coronavirus situation

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday said that the team is keeping a “close watch” on the developments in the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) illness that has killed at least 17 people in China’s Wuhan.

“We are keeping a close watch on developments across the country and our team is in touch with WHO for updates and ensure that the preparedness measures are of international standards,” said Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

“This is a dynamic situation and currently not much is known and established about the virus. We have also alerted State governments and all ports to check passengers coming in from infected areas,” she added.

The Ministry in Wednesday instructed passengers travelling from China to report to the nearest public health facility in case of any symptoms.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has not arrived at a decision “about whether or not to declare a public health emergency of international concern on new coronavirus,” said its chief Tedros Adhanom after the body’s first meeting on the issue on Wednesday.

He added that this was a decision, “I take extremely seriously, and one I am only prepared to make with appropriate consideration of all the evidence.”

The WHO maintained that the situation with the new coronavirus was evolving and complex.

“For that reason, I have decided to ask the Emergency Committee to meet again tomorrow (Thursday) to continue their discussion.”

Also Read WHO to meet again today to decide on declaring novel coronavirus a global health emergency

The Emergency Committee on the new Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is to ascertain if this is a public health emergency.

“Public health actions do not begin at the declaration of a public health of emergency of international concern. Precautionary actions are already well under way,” maintained the WHO.

The WHO has now added that there is coordinating research collaboration on the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) to be sure discoveries are accelerated.

“There is evidence of person-to-person transmission among close contacts such as in families or in health care settings. This is not unexpected with a respiratory disease. We have not seen any evidence of onward transmission such as 3rd, 4th generation transmission,” it added.