Coronavirus | India hikes testing capacity to over 4 lakh a day

India has now hiked its coronavirus (COVID-19) sample testing capacity to over 4 lakh tests per day with 4,20,898 samples tested in the last 24 hours, according to a release issued by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

“With this, the Tests Per Million (TPM) has further increased to 11,485 and cumulative testing to 1,58,49,068. This elevated number comes on the heels of 3,50,000 tests having been done every day consistently over the last one week,” added the Ministry.

The Central government has now advised all State/ Union Territories to keep up the strategy of “Test, Track and Treat”.

“Aggressive testing may lead to a higher number of daily positive cases initially but would eventually achieve a decline as has been demonstrated after the Central government’s targeted efforts in Delhi,’’ the Health Ministry said in its release.

India has one of the lowest case fatality rates (CFR) in the world, according to the Health Ministry, with 32,223 COVID-19 patients having recovered in the last 24 hours.

“The cumulative number of recovered cases has reached 8,49,431 currently. The recovery rate stands at 63.54%. The gap between recovered patients and active COVID-19 cases has further increased to 3,93,360,’’ said the Ministry.

Stating that this has been achieved with the effective and standardised clinical management protocols based on the “holistic standard of care approach”, the Ministry added that the CFR continues on its downward trend, which means that the collective efforts of the Centre and State/UT governments have resulted in keeping a check on the mortality due to COVID-19.

“The CFR has significantly dipped to 2.35% currently,” said the Ministry.

It added that a strong factor contributing to this achievement is the increase in the number of labs from one in January 2020 to 1,301 currently. This includes 902 government labs and 399 in the private sector. “Revised facilitative guidelines of testing by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) and all-round efforts by the governments have also aided in widespread testing,” said the Ministry.