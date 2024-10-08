ADVERTISEMENT

India has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem: WHO

Updated - October 08, 2024 07:28 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Citation says India is the third country in the global health body’s South-East Asia Region to reach this important public health milestone

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

India received a citation from World Health Organization South-East Asia at the 77th Regional Conference for eliminating Trachoma as a public health problem. Image credit: Twitter/@MoHFW_INDIA

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now recognised that India has successfully eliminated trachoma, a bacterial infection that affects the eyes, as a public health problem.

In a citation shared by Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), the UN health body announced that India is the third country in South-East Asia Region to reach this important public health milestone.

“With great pleasure, I congratulate the Government of India on achieving the elimination of trachoma as a public health problem. India’s success is due to the strong leadership of its Government and the commitment of ophthalmologists and other cadres of health-care workers. They worked together with partners to ensure effective surveillance, diagnosis and management of active trachoma, provision of surgical services for trichiasis, and promotion of water, sanitation and hygiene, particularly facial cleanliness, among communities,” Ms. Wazed said in the citation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US