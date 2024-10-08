India has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has now recognised that India has successfully eliminated trachoma, a bacterial infection that affects the eyes, as a public health problem.

In a citation shared by Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, on Tuesday (October 8, 2024), the UN health body announced that India is the third country in South-East Asia Region to reach this important public health milestone.

“With great pleasure, I congratulate the Government of India on achieving the elimination of trachoma as a public health problem. India’s success is due to the strong leadership of its Government and the commitment of ophthalmologists and other cadres of health-care workers. They worked together with partners to ensure effective surveillance, diagnosis and management of active trachoma, provision of surgical services for trichiasis, and promotion of water, sanitation and hygiene, particularly facial cleanliness, among communities,” Ms. Wazed said in the citation.

