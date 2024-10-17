India has developed indigenous hand-held X-ray for TB screening: ICMR director

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) Director General Rajiv Bahl on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, highlighted a significant advancement in tuberculosis (TB) diagnosis: a new handheld X-ray device developed for screening TB that would help in early detection and treatment efforts, and ultimately improve public health outcomes.

Speaking at the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities (ICDRA) INDIA-2024 Dr. Bahl said, "Handheld X-rays are available at a very high cost. Now, IIT Kanpur in partnership with ICMR has developed a handheld X-ray indigenously, which will be less than half the cost of imported handheld X-rays. This will ensure we can screen for TB near the homes of patients and even amongst vulnerable populations."

Dr. Bahl further said that India has developed three testing kits for Mpox as well. "We have developed three testing kits for Mpox and there are three companies who are manufacturing such kits," he said.

On sickle cell disease, Dr. Bahl said over a million people in India were affected by the disease. Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission to eliminate sickle cell disease as a public health problem by 2047, he pointed out, adding that ICMR was constantly working on this and recently, had conducted a brainstorming session with doctors and scientists all over the country. India has developed 18 low-cost tests with to detect Sickle Cell Anaemia, Dr. Bahl said. "Now we have approved 18 tests for Sickle cell Anaemia and each test costs ₹30, while earlier tests cost ₹400 per test," he said.

India has lost several lives due to dengue but now a vaccine for dengue is also expected to be launched soon if its trial data shows efficacy and safety, Dr. Bahl said, "We are doing the phase three clinical trial of a dengue vaccine and we expect the results to come within one year or so and if it is found to be safe and effective, then India will develop the dengue vaccine also," he said.