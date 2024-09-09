GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India confirms first mpox case; ‘no immediate risk to public’: Centre

A young male patient, who recently returned to India from a country with active Mpox transmission, had been identified as a suspected Mpox case, on Sunday

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. Representational file image.

Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has verified the previously suspected case of Mpox as a travel-related infection, the Centre informed in a press release on September 9, 2024.

A young male patient, who recently returned to India from a country with active Mpox transmission, had been identified as a suspected Mpox case, on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

Watch: What is Mpox?

“Laboratory testing has confirmed the presence of Mpox virus of the West African clade 2 in the patient. This case is an isolated case, similar to the earlier 30 cases reported in India from July 2022 onwards, and is not a part of the current public health emergency (reported by WHO) which is regarding clade 1 of mpox,” the Centre said.

The patient is currently isolated at a designated tertiary care isolation facility. The patient remains clinically stable and is without any systemic illness or comorbidities.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Published - September 09, 2024 06:31 pm IST

