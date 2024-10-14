India committed to meeting increasing demand for pharma products while adhering to global quality standards: Nadda

Collaboration across borders, sectors and disciplines is essential to create lasting health solutions, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda said on Monday, October 14, 2024, underlining India's commitment to meeting the increasing demand for pharma products while adhering to global quality standards.

Mr. Nadda, who inaugurated the 19th International Conference of Drug Regulatory Authorities organised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), said the platform brings together experts and leaders from over 120 countries and reflects India's shared commitment to enhancing global healthcare standards and safeguarding public health.

In India, the CDSCO is the national regulatory agency and has developed a robust system for approving safe and efficacious drugs and medical devices in the country and for export to more than 200 countries in the world, he pointed out. "Availability of quality medicines at affordable prices is at the core [of this]," he said.

Eight drug testing labs are operational today and two more are in the pipeline. Eight mini testing labs are operational at ports for quick testing and for the release of drugs and raw materials that are imported, Mr. Nadda said.

The Union Minister also stated that more than 95 per cent regulatory processes have currently been digitized at CDSCO, bringing transparency and increasing trust among stakeholders.

Mr. Nadda also pointed out that in order to make the drug supply chain robust, it has been made mandatory to provide bar codes or quick response codes (QR Code) on the top 300 brands of drug products. Similarly, QR codes are mandatory on all API packs, either imported or manufactured in India.

"Considering the importance of medical devices in healthcare delivery, the medical device industry in India is also being regulated. Drugs rules have been amended to make good manufacturing practice guidelines more comprehensive and at par with the WHO-GMP guidelines," he said.

Rapid expansion of infrastructure during pandemic

Noting that India emerged not only as a global leader in health resilience and innovation but also reaffirmed its role as the pharmacy of the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said the country rapidly expanded its healthcare infrastructure and scaled its vaccine production to meet both domestic and global demands.

"The successful roll out of the COVID-19 vaccination programme covering over a billion people is a testament to the robustness of our healthcare system and the dedication of our healthcare workers and soundness of our policies," Mr. Nadda stated.

As the pharmacy of the world, India played a crucial role in ensuring affordable access to essential medicines, vaccines and medical supplies for nations across the globe. "Guided by the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', we extend our support to more than 150 countries providing life saving drugs and vaccines during the pandemic. This spirit of international solidarity is the heart of India's approach to global health," Mr. Nadda said.

AMR challenge

India is prepared to address pressing challenges from antimicrobial resistance to ensuring equitable access to life saving treatments, the Minister said.

"The theme of this conference resonates with our core belief that collaboration across borders, sectors and discipline is essential for creating lasting health solutions. India stands ready to work hand in hand with the international community to drive meaningful change and ensure better health outcomes," he stated.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, who virtually joined the conference, commended India for hosting this crucial global regulatory forum and highlighted the importance of global cooperation in drug regulation, particularly in light of challenges such as antimicrobial resistance, the post-pandemic world, and the safe use of AI in healthcare.

Saima Wazed, Regional Director, WHO Southeast Asia Region noted that India is the largest provider of generic medicines while the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry is the third largest in the world. She emphasised that a strong regulatory system was crucial to achieving universal health coverage and highlighted the need for strengthened regulatory convergence and information sharing between national regulatory authorities.

The event is being hosted for the first time in India by the CDSCO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

The five-day conference brings together regulatory authorities, policymakers, and health officials from over 194 WHO member states.