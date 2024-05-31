ADVERTISEMENT

India highlights commitment to implement proactive actions for women and adolescents’ health at World Health Assembly

Published - May 31, 2024 05:43 am IST - NEW DELHI 

Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said that India is working towards continued investment in health care, prioritising the needs of various population groups

The Hindu Bureau

Health Secretary Apurva Chandra chairs a meeting of Committee A of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA), in Geneva. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

India highlighted its commitment to implement proactive actions for women, children and adolescent health and well-being at the on-going 77th World Health Assembly, at Geneva, while hosting a side event on the topic.

Held in collaboration with Norway, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH), the event was aimed at sharing emerging evidence and discoveries, and fostering dialogue on pivotal opportunities for investment in health, said a release issued by the Ministry on Thursday. 

Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said that India is working towards continued and augmented investment, prompting policy adjustments and their ramifications across diverse stakeholders and sectors, while prioritising the needs of various population groups.

He also highlighted India’s reproductive and child health initiatives and emphasised the need for utilising the right communication strategies to ensure good health coverage of the adolescent group.

Earlier, India held bilateral meetings with the Global Fund and acknowledged its continued support towards the elimination of three diseases in India — tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and malaria. Mr. Chandra highlighted that most of the investment is in capacity building, technical support and lab systems strengthening. He also called upon the Global Fund to continue its support to the TB program to strength the capacities of the public health systems.

