Coronavirus | India caps prices of sanitisers, surgical masks

21 March 2020 02:03 IST

With fears of contracting the virus escalating since March, stores across India saw a massive demand and consequently a shortage of stocks in hand sanitisers and masks.

Retail prices of hand sanitisers have been capped at ₹100 for a 200 ml bottle, a notification by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said on Friday. The prices of surgical masks (3 ply) and non-woven masks also were capped at ₹10 and ₹8 respectively. The notification would remain in force until the June 30.

Masks and hand sanitisers were declared as essential commodities due to shortage in the wake of the covid19 outbreak.

That order didn't specify an upper limit to the prices.

