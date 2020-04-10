In pictures: How to make your own mask

As the coronavirus pandemic gains strength, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory asking people to wear homemade masks.

According to the circular issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, masks can be used when one comes in contact with a stranger, when one goes for shopping, when one attends office/work and whenever he/she interacts with primary and secondary COVID-19 contacts.

Although wearing a mask was not made mandatory initially, several shops were insisting that customers wear masks while entering.