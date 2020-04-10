Health

In pictures: How to make your own mask

Karnataka Health department's advisory asks people to wear homemade masks while venturing outside. Here is a primer to make and use one efficiently.

As the coronavirus pandemic gains strength, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory asking people to wear homemade masks.

According to the circular issued by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, masks can be used when one comes in contact with a stranger, when one goes for shopping, when one attends office/work and whenever he/she interacts with primary and secondary COVID-19 contacts.

Although wearing a mask was not made mandatory initially, several shops were insisting that customers wear masks while entering.

The guidelines note that such masks can protect the wearer from inhaling smoke, dust, etc., but acknowledges that for protection against bacteria and viruses, a person has to use a medically certified mask.
However, some amount of benefit will accrue in the respiratory health for people in cities where smoke and dust pollution is high.
The department has batted for a home-made mask as it would reduce the demand for masks in the market. It can be either hand-stitched or by a sewing machine.
Make masks with unused and untorn old cotton clothes such as veils, vests, T-shirts, and handkerchiefs. Do not use synthetic or semi-synthetic clothes.
While stitching, masks should have two folds with three frills and four strings on corners.
The standard size of a mask for an adult is 9” x 7” and for a child is 7” x 5”.
The department has advised that every person should have two masks and they can be reused by washing in hot water and ironing.
Masks can be worn while shopping or stepping out of the house. Be careful not to touch it with unwashed hands. Ensure that it is not worn inside out.

