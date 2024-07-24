In major breakthrough, ICMR develops low-cost tuberculosis test

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has begun work on bringing in affordable, faster and easy-to-use testing technology for detection of tuberculosis (TB).

The Council has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from organisations, companies, and manufacturers for undertaking ‘Transfer of Technology’ for the commercialisation of A CRISPR Cas based TB detection system for the detection of Mycobacterium TB.

Developed by ICMR- RMRCNE Institute, Dibrugarh the technology is touted as the “world’s cheapest TB testing system”. The system can detect the TB bacteria using DNA from a patient’s saliva for a very low cost, can identify the bacteria with preliminary symptoms, and test over 1,500 samples simultaneously within approximately two hours.

“It is so simple that it can be used even in the primary health centre of a village,’‘ noted researchers at the Institute.

TB kills an estimated 480,000 Indians every year or over 1,400 patients every day. Additionally, the country also has more than a million ‘missing’ TB cases annually, which are not notified. Most remain either undiagnosed, or unaccountably and inadequately diagnosed and treated in the private sector.

A senior Health Ministry official had noted that India’s goal to achieve rapid decline in the burden of TB morbidity and mortality, while working towards the elimination of TB in the country by 2025 has plateaued.

He added that there is now a move to rework the protocol to tackle the disease, specifically TB medication and its duration, to reboot the TB-free initiative with zero deaths, disease, and poverty resulting from the disease.

“ICMR has developed a technology entitled ‘A CRISPR Cas based TB detection system’ and is lawfully entitled to enter into any form of exclusive/non-exclusive agreements with eligible manufacturing companies through a defined agreement for Licensing/Commercialization of A CRISPR Cas based TB detection system, which shall be governed by ICMR IP Policy, as revised and approved by the Competent Authority,’‘ noted the Council, adding that rights to undertake further development, manufacture, sell, and commercialize the Technology would be granted.

Listing out its role the Council has noted that ICMR- RMRCNE Institute will provide expert guidance and technical support for the production of ‘A CRISPR Cas based TB detection system’ in all phases.

“Such technical oversight by ICMR-RMRCNE Institute would accelerate the development of the product and its commercialization. ICMR would provide technical support through its team of experienced scientists in study planning, product development, development of study protocol, results/data analysis, outcome assessment, safety & efficacy assessment, product improvement, etc., if deemed fit upon the mutual understanding between ICMR and collaborative company. Also ICMR through its Institutes would provide support and facilitation to conduct the R&D/clinical study of new technology/ product in India through its Affiliates/ Institutes, in collaboration with the company/institutions in a professional and mutually agreed upon manner and timelines, which will be decided later under the Agreement. It will also provide technical support in development of technology/ product and will also facilitate the validation, if required, as per the terms & conditions of the Agreement. The Council, however, shall have no financial implications unless otherwise specified,’‘ it said.