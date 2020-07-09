In conversation with Ashish Jha, global health expert at Harvard University

09 July 2020 19:08 IST

Dr. Ashish Jha, Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, shares insights into epidemiological basis of the COVID-19 pandemic and what policy solutions hold out hope for the future in India

While nations across the world struggle to contain the fallout of the human toll and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts such as Dr. Ashish Jha, K.T. Li Professor of Global Health at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and the Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, have been at the forefront of research and public policy guidance to public and private institutions dealing with the crisis. He shared insights into epidemiological basis of the pandemic and what policy solutions hold out hope for the future in India.

Read the story here: Coronavirus | Policymakers in India must understand that the pandemic is still quite early in the country: Global health expert

