In a first, Union Health Ministry issues guidelines for organ transport across the country

In a first, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has issued a set of guidelines for the transportation of live human organs.

The transport protocols aim to ensure the expeditious movement of life-saving organs from the point of harvest to their destination through effective use of available infrastructure.

The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, allows harvesting of organs from living donors or brain-dead patients with the consent of family members. Such organs are transported from one hospital to another, sometimes far away, by air or road depending on the location of eligible recipients registered with their respective transplant authorities.

Guiding document

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on Monday, August 5, 2024, will serve as a guiding document for healthcare institutions in States/Union Territories to transport organs by various modes of transport, including metro trains and over water. The instructions made it clear that human organs for transplant would be transported only within the territory of India and no organ shall be transported outside the country. Also, no human organ for transplant shall be allowed to be transported from outside the territory of India.

While transporting the organs by air (commercial/non-commercial aircraft/helicopter/ air ambulance etc., except drones), the Health Ministry recommended that the box containing the organ should be screened without opening it but passengers carrying it shall not be exempted from pre-embarkation security checks.

Staff carrying/accompanying the organ box should be given priority in deboarding for which an in-flight announcement could be made by the Pilot-in-Command. Seating in front row seats, priority reservation, and provision for late check-ins for organ transport may be facilitated by the airline concerned. It would be the responsibility of the airport officials to define a green path (free from obstruction) and a trolley for the organ box from the ambulance to the aircraft at the point of origin and from the aircraft to an ambulance at the destination.

Priority take-off and landing

The flight captain may request Air Traffic Control to accord priority take-off and landing for the aircraft and also make an in-flight announcement about the carriage of a live human organ onboard. In case the ambulance is allowed until the runway, the airline crew would have to guide and assist the accompanying medical personnel carrying the organ box to disembark from the staircase onto the runway directly and into the waiting ambulance.

When organs are transported by road, a green corridor may be provided on the request of the concerned authorities/agencies. The One Trigger System -- a request from the organ allocation authority (National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation NOTTO or the regional/state authorities, ROTTO/SOTTO), as the case may be -- to initiate the process of organ transport by creating a green corridor, may be considered to help minimise the concerns around internal security as the request would be obtained from a credible source.

A nodal officer from the police department may be appointed to handle issues related to the creation of green corridor in each State/city. The nodal officer may help iron out issues related to jurisdiction, approvals, security concerns, etc. during the creation of the green corridor.

A detailed set of guidelines were issued for the transport/transfer of organs by Ministry of Defence personnel and how road/air/water traffic control authorities should accord priority transit for the vehicle/aircraft/ships (fast craft) carrying live human organs for transplant.

SOPs for transfer of organs by Railways/Metro and the steps to be taken by the authorities concerned as regards providing accommodation, arranging for a green corridor and security arrangements were also issued.