IMA seeks law to check violence against doctors

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday asked the Centre to enact a law to check violence against doctors and hospitals across the nation.

“Our legitimate need for safe workplaces have to be met. Abuse and violence should stop immediately. Doctors and medical professionals across the country will light a candle at 9 p.m. on April 22 as protest and vigil against the violence and abuse. The next day, doctors across the country will work with black badges and declare it a ‘Black Day’ if the government fails to enact a Central law on violence against doctors and hospitals,” it said in a release issued by the group.

‘Utmost restraint’

“The IMA has maintained utmost restraint and patience despite extreme provocation. Doctors have been abused, beaten up, denied entry and residence. Obstruction to cremation is the last straw that the IMA can bear,” the statement said. Last week, residents of a Chennai locality protested against the cremation of a doctor from Andhra Pradesh who died of COVID-19 in the city, saying it might lead to the spread of coronavirus in their area.

