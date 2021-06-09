IICT, Lee Pharma sign agreement for synthesis of 2-DG drug for COVID-19 patients

It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets

The Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) in Hyderabad and city-based Lee Pharma, an integrated pharmaceutical company, have entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement for the synthesis of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) on Wednesday.

2-DG, developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, has received approval for use in Covid-19 patients.

It has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has launched the drug in the form of sachets. Lee Pharma informed that they would file the application for getting the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DGCI), said a release.

Lee Pharma will manufacture and commercialize the 2-DG sachets from their formulation facility located at SEZ in Visakhapatnam which has the accreditations, by global regulatory agencies.

“There is role of CSIR in development of 2-DG, as its lab Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology tested the drug on SARS-CoV-2 viral cultures. CSIR has been engaged in development of drugs for treatment of Covid-19 and has undertaken many clinical trials for repurposed drugs. Additionally, this agreement with Lee Pharma Ltd. is towards increasing affordable therapeutic options for treatment of Covid-19”, said IICT director S. Chandrasekhar.

Lee Pharma Director Raghumitra Alla said: “This collaboration with IICT for 2-DG, API is part of our broader strategy for enhancing Covid-19 treatment options. Further IICT is well-known for its high quality research & development of various new molecules and we feel proud to be associated with them,”.