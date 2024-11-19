If your child is getting contact lenses, here’s what you need to know

We live in the digital age and everything we, children included, do, involves digital devices – mobiles, tablets, and laptops. The amount of time children spend on these devices is enormous, given that there is no choice owing to the total transition from the manual, analog habit to the techno-digital habit. Reading is the most telling instance of this – with everything now on devices. While it is natural to think that children would increasingly wear glasses owing to this intense exposure, it is interesting to note that the use of contact lenses among them has gone up sharply. What are the benefits and risks involved and what are the precautions that kids need to take with regard to use of contact lenses?

Here are some facts for you: the global children’s eyewear market is poised to reach a valuation of USD 77.0 billion by 2034, showcasing a consistent growth trajectory. This anticipated expansion reflects a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7.4% during the forecast period. And the Indian contact lenses market is expected to hit USD 314 million by 2030, growing at over 6% per annum by 2025-2030.

The use of contact lenses among children has gone up, as they increasingly seek alternatives to wearing glasses. While data on this varies by region and population, some reasons for the rise in the use of contact lenses may be because children feel self-conscious about wearing glasses, many believe contact lenses are a style statement, they face peer pressure and comparisons, and many prefer the convenience of not having to wear glasses during sports or physical activities.

Teens, the largest users

The largest group of contact lens wearers are children in the age group of 13-17 years, who yearn for greater freedom in everything they do. There are younger ones in the age group of 8 to 12 years who wear contact lenses too, but the difference is their vision correction needs may be significant. Some children may also have certain medical conditions like severe nearsightedness or keratoconus for whom contact lenses may be necessitated. Modern contact lenses are also designed to be more comfortable and easier to care for, making them a more viable option for younger users. Additionally, innovations in materials used to make lenses have improved the overall safety and comfort for wearers.

Interestingly, the high rate of myopia in children, particularly in urban areas, has led to more kids needing vision correction at a younger age. Contact lenses (such as ortho-k, to reshape the cornea) are also part of strategies to manage and slow down the progression of myopia.

Advantages of contact lenses

On the face of it, there are many positives that contact lenses have. They offer sharper and more comfortable vision compared to glasses, especially for those with high prescriptions or astigmatism. They are also practical for children who play sports or are involved in physical activities, where glasses might be a hindrance or get damaged. Among many users, contact lenses boost confidence, particularly if they are self-conscious about wearing glasses or if glasses impact their social interactions. Most children use daily disposable lenses because they are more hygienic and don’t require cleaning or special care. This also reduces the risk of infection, which can be a major concern for children.

Ortho-k lenses to correct myopia have provided children with a non-surgical option that has gained traction, as they provide clear vision during the day without needing to wear contact lenses or glasses. Coloured lenses are also used for cosmetic reasons though this is not pre-dominant.

What are the challenges?

While these are some advantages, there are also challenges involved in the use of contact lens. Wearing contact lenses requires a certain level of responsibility and children need to understand how to insert, remove, clean, and store their lenses properly. Parents may have to help a great deal as many children may be too young to maintain them properly. The incorrect use of contact lenses may also increase the risk of eye infections, dryness, or irritation, and hence it is crucial to follow hygiene protocols -- wash hands before handling lenses and properly clean or dispose them. Then, there is the risk of eye injury, especially if lenses are not fitted properly or if they are worn for too long.

When prescribed and managed properly, contact lenses can be a safe and effective option for children; but it is important to ensure that children are mature enough to handle the responsibility of wearing and caring for them. Regular follow-ups with eye care professionals are essential to monitor eye health and ensure that lenses continue to be the best option that their vision correction needs.

(Dr. V. Rajesh Prabu is senior consultant and HOD, Department of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus, Sankara Eye Hospital, Coimbatore. rajeshprabu@sankaraeye.com)