ICMR to develop evidence-based guidelines for antibiotic use in respiratory infections, pneumonia

The apex health research body has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from researchers

Updated - September 16, 2024 10:27 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
ICMR formulating guidelines for antibiotic use in respiratory infections, fever, and pneumonia through systematic reviews and meta-analyses.

ICMR formulating guidelines for antibiotic use in respiratory infections, fever, and pneumonia through systematic reviews and meta-analyses. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working towards formulating the first-ever comprehensive set of evidence-based guidelines on the empirical use of antibiotics for upper respiratory infections, fever and community-acquired pneumonia.

The process of generating such evidence will entail the compilation of systematic reviews and meta-analyses from existing literature, focusing on well-defined review questions, sources said. The evidence derived from these systematic reviews and meta-analyses will be systematically assessed for its strength by utilising the GRADE (Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development, and Evaluation) Approach, they said.

In this connection, the apex health research body has invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from researchers.

Urgent action needed to combat antimicrobial resistance: Report

This grading methodology will serve to evaluate the quality of evidence, which will subsequently inform the formulation of recommendations following the application of the Evidence to Decision (EtD) framework.

The PICO review questions are divided into four scopes -- when to start the empirical antibiotics, which class of antibiotics to start empirically, when to stop empirical antibiotics and when to change antibiotics.

Published - September 14, 2024 05:42 pm IST

