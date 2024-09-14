ICMR inks agreements with industry, academic partners to advance first-in-human phase-1 clinical trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has formalised Memoranda of Agreements (MoAs) with multiple sponsors -- including biotechnology and vaccine firms -- under its Network of Phase 1 Clinical Trials. The agreements mark an entry into First-in-Human Clinical Trials for four promising molecules, noted the ICMR on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include collaborative research studies over a small molecule for multiple myeloma with Aurigene Oncology Limited, partnering for Zika vaccine development with Indian Immunologicals Limited, coordinating seasonal Influenza virus vaccine trials with Mynvax Private Limited, and a CAR-T cell therapy advancement study for a new indication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia with ImmunoACT.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards establishing India as a leader in the clinical development of pharmaceutical agents,” said the Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, said that the collaboration between ICMR and prominent industry and academic partners, was a key milestone in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens. He noted that this initiative positions India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Rajiv Bahl, director general, ICMR, said that establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments.

The ICMR Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials comprises four strategically located institutions across India — KEMH & GSMC, Mumbai; ACTREC, Navi Mumbai; SRM MCH&RC, Kattankulathur and PGIMER, Chandigarh — supported by a Central Coordinating Unit at the ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi. This network is designed to build and enhance India’s capacity to conduct early-phase clinical trials, supported by robust infrastructure and dedicated manpower at each trial site, ensuring smooth and effective operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.