ADVERTISEMENT

ICMR inks agreements with industry, academic partners to advance first-in-human phase-1 clinical trials

Published - September 14, 2024 03:55 pm IST -  NEW DELHI

These include research studies over a small molecule for multiple myeloma, the development of a Zika vaccine, seasonal influenza vaccine trials and cell therapy studies for chronic lymphocytic leukemia

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has formalised Memoranda of Agreements (MoAs) with multiple sponsors -- including biotechnology and vaccine firms -- under its Network of Phase 1 Clinical Trials. The agreements mark an entry into First-in-Human Clinical Trials for four promising molecules, noted the ICMR on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include collaborative research studies over a small molecule for multiple myeloma with Aurigene Oncology Limited, partnering for Zika vaccine development with Indian Immunologicals Limited, coordinating seasonal Influenza virus vaccine trials with Mynvax Private Limited, and a CAR-T cell therapy advancement study for a new indication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia with ImmunoACT.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards establishing India as a leader in the clinical development of pharmaceutical agents,” said the Council.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, said that the collaboration between ICMR and prominent industry and academic partners, was a key milestone in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens. He noted that this initiative positions India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Rajiv Bahl, director general, ICMR, said that establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments.

The ICMR Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials comprises four strategically located institutions across India — KEMH & GSMC, Mumbai; ACTREC, Navi Mumbai; SRM MCH&RC, Kattankulathur and PGIMER, Chandigarh — supported by a Central Coordinating Unit at the ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi. This network is designed to build and enhance India’s capacity to conduct early-phase clinical trials, supported by robust infrastructure and dedicated manpower at each trial site, ensuring smooth and effective operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US