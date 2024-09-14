ICMR inks agreements with industry, academic partners to advance first-in-human phase-1 clinical trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has formalised Memoranda of Agreements (MoAs) with multiple sponsors -- including biotechnology and vaccine firms -- under its Network of Phase 1 Clinical Trials. The agreements mark an entry into First-in-Human Clinical Trials for four promising molecules, noted the ICMR on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

These include collaborative research studies over a small molecule for multiple myeloma with Aurigene Oncology Limited, partnering for Zika vaccine development with Indian Immunologicals Limited, coordinating seasonal Influenza virus vaccine trials with Mynvax Private Limited, and a CAR-T cell therapy advancement study for a new indication of chronic lymphocytic leukemia with ImmunoACT.

“This initiative is a crucial step towards establishing India as a leader in the clinical development of pharmaceutical agents,” said the Council.

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, said that the collaboration between ICMR and prominent industry and academic partners, was a key milestone in the pursuit of affordable and accessible cutting-edge treatments for all citizens. He noted that this initiative positions India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation.

Rajiv Bahl, director general, ICMR, said that establishing Phase 1 clinical trial infrastructure is a key component in fostering the development of indigenous molecules and cutting-edge treatments.

The ICMR Network for Phase 1 Clinical Trials comprises four strategically located institutions across India — KEMH & GSMC, Mumbai; ACTREC, Navi Mumbai; SRM MCH&RC, Kattankulathur and PGIMER, Chandigarh — supported by a Central Coordinating Unit at the ICMR Headquarters, New Delhi. This network is designed to build and enhance India’s capacity to conduct early-phase clinical trials, supported by robust infrastructure and dedicated manpower at each trial site, ensuring smooth and effective operations.