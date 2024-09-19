ADVERTISEMENT

ICMR gets U.N. award for successes in control of non-communicable diseases

Published - September 19, 2024 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award highlighted the ICMR’s innovative work in assistive technology and creating sustainable solutions to enhance the quality of life of those with NCDs and mental health challenges

PTI

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi. File photograph

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for achievements in advancing multi-sectoral action on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health and the broader NCD-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda announced on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ICMR's initiatives, from establishing national centres for Assistive Health Technology to promoting sustainable assistive products and conducting the world's largest AT survey are making a lasting impact, he further said.

“Delighted to share that ICMR has been honored with the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for outstanding achievements in advancing multisectoral action on the prevention and control of NCDs, mental health, and the broader NCD-related SDGs (sustainable development goals),” Nadda said in a tweet.

This recognition highlights ICMR's innovative work in assistive technology, creating accessible, affordable and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health challenges across India, he stated in the same tweet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"We are committed to continuing this important work!," Nadda added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US