GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICMR gets U.N. award for successes in control of non-communicable diseases

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said the 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award highlighted the ICMR’s innovative work in assistive technology and creating sustainable solutions to enhance the quality of life of those with NCDs and mental health challenges

Published - September 19, 2024 04:58 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi. File photograph

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in New Delhi. File photograph

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for achievements in advancing multi-sectoral action on the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases and mental health and the broader NCD-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda announced on Wednesday.

The ICMR's initiatives, from establishing national centres for Assistive Health Technology to promoting sustainable assistive products and conducting the world's largest AT survey are making a lasting impact, he further said.

“Delighted to share that ICMR has been honored with the prestigious 2024 @UN Inter-Agency Task Force Award for outstanding achievements in advancing multisectoral action on the prevention and control of NCDs, mental health, and the broader NCD-related SDGs (sustainable development goals),” Nadda said in a tweet.

This recognition highlights ICMR's innovative work in assistive technology, creating accessible, affordable and sustainable solutions that enhance the quality of life for individuals with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health challenges across India, he stated in the same tweet.

"We are committed to continuing this important work!," Nadda added.

Published - September 19, 2024 04:58 pm IST

Related Topics

award and prize / medical research / non-communicable diseases

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.