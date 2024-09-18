  • Healthy dietary changes such as offering a variety of fruits and vegetables of different colours and types, and limiting sugary drinks and foods high in salt, fat and sugar
  • Limiting screen time (aiming for no more than two hours a day of non-education screen time for children aged five to 17)
  • Improving sleep habits (aiming for 9-11 hours a night for children aged six to 12, and 8-10 hours a night for teens)
  • Increasing physical activity (aiming for one hour of energetic play or vigorous activity a day)