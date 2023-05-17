Hypertension a silent killer, majority are still unaware: doctors

May 17, 2023 10:42 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

The reason why hypertension is considered a ‘silent killer’ is because many people with high blood pressure are not aware that they have it, say doctors on the eve of World Hypertension Day.

People may not experience any symptoms, or sometimes it can be mild and easily overlooked. This can lead to a false sense of security, and people may not take the necessary steps to manage their blood pressure and prevent complications.

Tripti Deb, Senior Intervention Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, while busting myths about hypertension said that while it is true that it can affect people of any age, including children, hypertension cannot be cured but can be managed through lifestyle changes, medication, and regular monitoring. It can lead to serious health problems, including heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease,

Unfortunately, hypertension is often undiagnosed or poorly managed in India. Lack of awareness about hypertension and its consequences, limited access to healthcare services, and inadequate adherence to medication and lifestyle modifications are some of the major challenges in the management of hypertension in India, added Dr Tripti.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-20), men have higher levels of blood pressure than women. It was found in the survey that a total of 31.4% men had elevated blood pressure, 18.5% had mildly elevated blood pressure and 8.1% had moderately or severely elevated blood pressure.

Meanwhile in women, 26.1% had elevated blood pressure, 13.6% had mildly elevated blood pressure and 6.3% had moderately or severely elevated blood pressure.

Bharat Vijay Purohit, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Yashoda Hospital, Hitech City, who is also the secretary of Telangana chapter of Cardiology Society of India, said that the society is trying to install BP instruments all across Hyderabad at major places of attraction where it is easy to check the BP at anytime.

He further added that improving awareness is the most important thing. A sitting position should be maintained while checking BP, one has to take three readings and take the average to get their BP. The trend that we are seeing is that young people are developing hypertension in the recent past. People have adopted a very unhealthy and stressful lifestyle, that is one of the major reasons for hypertension in the country as well as the State. It is preventable and manageable with appropriate lifestyle modifications and mediation, the doctor added.

