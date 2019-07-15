Does eyebrow pinching work?

Verdict: Hype

The internet is talking of a single famous parlour with branches in London and New York, that offers a service called eyebrow pinching. Along with getting your eyebrows shaped, they brow-pinch — a massaging technique supposed to increase blood circulation and drain the lymphatic system.

But here’s the thing: it is also claiming to be “better than Botox”,promises to reduce puffiness, and keep fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing at bay. It claims the treatment has roots in Ayurveda. So we put it to an Ayurvedic doctor to see what he thinks of it, before it becomes a trend.

“Varma in Siddha or Marma in Ayurveda, is an art that manipulates the body’s pressure points to heal other parts of the body,” says Ramesh Babu, founder of Varma Kalpa Rejuvenation Center in Bengaluru.

“Massaging the eyebrows would help the eyes, yes. Massaging the midpoint of the eyebrows could also help in cases of insomnia. But skin health is a result of the overall toxin levels in your body. It depends on the health of a lot of other organs, particularly the liver.”

Chennai-based dermatologist Dr Renita Rajan, is emphatic in her disbelief in the treatment. “Ageing, fine lines, wrinkles — all these have a lot to do with sun exposure, more or less all over the face. Because the skin around the eyes is pretty thin, the first signs of ageing appear around them,” agrees Dr Renita. However, “There is no logic that massaging the eyebrows cares for the rest of the face in any way. Signs of ageing can’t be controlled by one small area.”

The skin around the eyes has loose tissue, so there is always the possibility of swelling. A gentle massage would take care of that puffiness, but that is very mechanical. A cold compress would bring the same relief. “Eyebrow pinching is generally followed after eyebrow shaping and facials, so what a person feels and sees post the treatment is the benefit of the overall facial,” she says. It is feel good more than scientific.

In this column, we decode health trends and decide if it’s all just ‘hype’ or actually ‘happening’