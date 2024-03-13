How urban dwellers in India are getting drawn to forest bathing

March 13, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Beneath the towering canopy of trees in the green serenity of Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, a small group of people walks slowly and deliberately. They pause to hear the calming symphony of Nature, feel the texture of leaves, inhale the earthy fragrance of the forest. A few minutes later, they meet at a spot to share their experiences and introspect as their guide Aashish Amalraj leads the group to conclude a two-hour session of forest bathing.

Forest bathing is getting increasingly popular across India, drawing people to swap screens for foliage. A practice rooted in the Japanese tradition of Shinrin-Yoku, it is a simple way to relax the mind and revitalise the body.

Based in Chennai, Aashish grappled with the hustle of corporate life before he became acquainted with forest bathing in 2019. He soon found himself drawn towards the calming effects of Nature after attending a training programme and decided to give up his corporate career to start his own group called Affirming Hearts. Aashish has been conducting forest bathing walks, retreats and corporate sessions in Chennai, Madurai, Kodaikanal, Tiruvannamalai and Vijayawada.

“In today’s fast paced world where our senses are over-stimulated most of the times, we are a lot more disconnected with Nature. Forest bathing makes it easy to reach a peaceful state of mind by paying attention to our senses and moving in the forest mindfully,” says Aashish, who has conducted forest bathing sessions at Adyar Eco-Park in Chennai and currently hosts sessions at Marina beach on the same principles, which include opening up of all five senses to the surrounding environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, an increasing number of corporates now understand the importance of mental well-being and its connection with Nature. For his corporate sessions, Aashish creates a simulated forest environment within the office premises. “We give them a glimpse of forest bathing in an indoor space by bringing in elements like plants and different objects from Nature such as shells, leaves for texture and potpourri to engage the sense of smell,” says Aashish.

The real teacher is the forest, says Nitin Das, a filmmaker and founder of the collective Healing Forest. “Nature helps us in becoming free of negative thoughts that pull us down, and through the walks we find answers to difficult questions which brings clarity to our lives,” says Nitin, who recently shifted to Pune from New Delhi.

Nitin is one of the first forest bathing guides in India and has been instrumental in spreading awareness about its benefits through walks and training programmes. His five-minute film How Forests Heal People that was released on YouTube and other social media platforms in 2016 has garnered over 10 million views. In Pune, he conducts periodical forest bathing walks in the green spaces of the city.

According to Bengaluru-based Vaishnavi Viswanathan, a certified forest bathing guide, the awareness on forest bathing has grown considerably over the past two years. “More and more people are focussing on mental wellness, the importance of slowing down and the role of Nature in fostering it. The trend is getting more pronounced in urban areas where parks are turning into spaces for forest bathing,” says Vaishanavi, who has been conducting sessions at Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh through her collaborative, Nature Connections.

For Vaishnavi, the journey with forest bathing has been a transformative personal experience for more reasons than one. “Nature plays a significant role in helping me connect with my body and mind. It has lifted me during many significant moments of my life like experiencing a natural birthing process at the age of 40,” she says.

Clearing some common doubts that come up when one hears about forest bathing, Ujjain-based guide Nidhi Bobal says: “It’s not a trek or a walk to know flora and fauna. Forest bathing sessions activate all your senses to be at one with Nature. Participants involve themselves in different sensory activities like hugging trees, walking barefoot on the soil and feeling the dew drops on leaves.”

Introspection centres

Anant Shankar, District Forest Officer of Visakhapatnam, who recently introduced the concept of forest bathing at the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre in Visakhapatnam, says that in Japan, meditation and introspection spaces are at every corner and are an integral part of the Japanese lifestyle. “In Japan, artificial intelligence is being integrated with forest bathing to offer a personalised experience,” says Anant, who recently returned from an official visit to Japan.

Back in India, the calming impact of Nature in forest bathing has been drawing many young professionals in recent years. Dipika Sharma, who took a batch for a four-night retreat to Pangot in Uttarakhand last month, says that the concept is getting popular among young adults who are experiencing the ill-effects of burnouts of the hustle culture. “It’s a very grounding experience for them,” says Dipika. She has been conducting regular sessions in the Mansarovar Park and Okhla Bird Sanctuary in Noida and short retreats at Mukteshwar and Sonapani village in Uttarakhand.

In Tezpur in Assam, the Youth Wellness Hub (YWH), which is a part of Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health - India’s oldest mental health care institute, fosters an environment that gives voice to the youth and their thoughts through activities like forest bathing in the 80-acre campus. These sessions are being held since 2019 when the YWH was formed.

“We have been trained by experts to conduct forest bathing sessions to focus on mental health,” says Sucheta Roy, a PhD scholar and a part of the YWH who facilitates these sessions. She adds, “The participants give us feedback that their childhood memories are rekindled, making them feel happier and rejuvenated. Our mind feels cluttered many times; Nature brings about an inward and outward peace and that fosters the idea of self care.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT