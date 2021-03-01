Watch | How to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine?

01 March 2021 15:13 IST

A video on the registration process for COVID-19 vaccine

There are three methods to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. This is for the second phase of vaccination. It will cover those over 60 years of age and 45+ with comorbidities. The three ways to sign up for the vaccine include — self registration, on-site registration and facilitated cohort registration.

Aadhar, electoral photo ID card or a photo ID card will be required at the time of registration.

