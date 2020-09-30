How to put your phone down and get some sleep

30 September 2020 17:58 IST

Sleep vigilante Dr Abhinav Singh live on Instagram

Sleep, the final frontier. With regular life disrupted, it has eluded many through the pandemic, especially those with anxiety and many who already had sleep disturbances. In this Instagram Live from @thehinduweekend, Sunalini Mathew will be in conversation with Dr Abhinav Singh, a sleep expert.

He will discuss sleep basics: how we lost our sleep in the first place, with the advent of the light bulb to mobile phones; why we are sleep deprived; what we can do to get a good night’s rest; what to do if we don’t. He’ll also answer questions and address common doubts: Are there really owls and larks (people who prefer to work at night and sleep in the day, and those who rise with the sun)? Is it really so bad to sleep watching a calming video on my phone? Plus, he’ll talk about the most common sleep disorders.

As the Medical Director of the Indiana Sleep Center, which is accredited by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Dr Singh has seen the whole gamut of sleep disorders, including excessive daytime sleepiness, narcolepsy, sleep apnoea, chronic snoring, insomnia. He believes that sleep education is the key to helping us get better rest. He is also a Clinical Assistant Professor at Marian University College of Medicine in Indianapolis, where he teaches Sleep Medicine to medical students. Along with being a fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, Dr. Singh is a peer reviewer for the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, Sleep Health (from the National Sleep Foundation), and the Journal of Sleep Disorders: Treatment and Care.

Today at 9 pm, live on @thehinduweekend Instagram.