How to maintain family relationships during lockdown?

Ashna Alex is worried. An employee of a software firm, she says the last one month has not been easy for her. “I live with my husband and both of us work from home. Our relationship has changed quite a bit in these few weeks. We fight a lot now,” she says.

There is a reason for this, says Vaishnaruby Shanugaraj. She is Senior Clinical Psychologist, Vazhikatti Mental Health Centre and Research Institute, Coimbatore and member of the Tamil Nadu Association of Clinical Psychologists. Suddenly the sharing of time, space and blurring of boundaries can be overwhelming, she says. “Irritability and mood swings are bound to happen and this can affect dynamics within the family.” She should know as in the last one month the number of people reaching out to her and seeking counselling has almost doubled.

To those who are struggling with confined spaces, lack of boundaries and clash of personalities within families Vaishnaruby says : Be polite and listen to the other person’s point of view

Discuss your fears and anxieties with the others

Be positive and generous with your praise. You will be surprised how much strength you can draw from that

Limit your screen time and exposure to excessive news on the pandemic

Get some physical exercise

Share responsibilities at home

Avoid being insulting and sarcastic

Vaishnaruby offers free counselling from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm. Call 9787735041

Vazhikatti Mental Health Centre and Research Institute offers paid counselling services. Call 9842253053 to make an appointment.

The pandemic has resulted in a rise in depression and anxiety. “There is insecurity. There is the every present fear of losing one’s job, being forced to take salary cuts, besides the pressure to perform even better than usual,” she explains. Or there is this very real problem of losing one’s independence and privacy. Like it has happened with Divya M, a dancer who lives with her parents and is feeling the strain. “Being home-bound with my family is overwhelming. I miss my personal space and the time spent hanging out in cafés,” she says.

To Divya and Ashna and others like them, the pschiatrist says: “Working together, sharing responsibilities and communicating go a long way in reducing stress, “ says the psychiatrist. She also urges people to work on building a healthy environment for the family. “It helps one feel valued and loved. Focus on the positive qualities of others and appreciate their work. Also, do not hesitate to reach out to a psychologist if you need help.”