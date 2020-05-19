Watch | How to handle groceries in the time of COVID-19

19 May 2020 10:55 IST

A video explaining the process of handling packages and produce after grocery run

Ever since the spread of COVID-19, grocery runs are characterised by masks, sanitisers and gloves.

But, are you cleaning the groceries the right way? Here are a few points to remember as suggested by experts during and after grocery shopping.

At the store, a three-six metre distance from people is recommended. It is mandatory to wear masks while on grocery runs.

Using a pair of gloves is helpful, as it reduces the tendency to take your hands to your face. As we end up touching many surfaces, it is essential to sanitise soon after shopping.

Once you are back home, washing your clothes with detergent is important.

Rinsing vegetables and fruits with soap is not advised, as there is danger of ingesting soap particles. Simply run tap water on vegetables, fruits and eggs for about 20 seconds.

In order to double-check, lay out vegetables in the sun for an hour or two before taking them into the house.

Packages and cardboard boxes from purchase can be wiped down with alcohol-based wipes. Tins and water cans need to be washed before the seal is removed. A hand wash can also be used to clean the nooks and crannies.

While ordering food online, opting for contact-less deliveries would be a safer alternative. As the package is left at the doorstep, it reduces contact with the delivery executive. It is important to dispose the extra packaging immediately.

The food has to be transferred to a clean container and heated before consumption.

